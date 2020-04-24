If you want to try and get way better results while working out, then you have come to the right place. Here you can find out everything you need to know about boosting your results while also being able to improve your confidence.

Focus on Good Nutrition

Believe it or not, the time that you spend in the gym is not actually as important as the time that you spend out of the gym. If you go to the gym and you burn 500 calories, that’s great, but if you then go to Starbucks and get a mocha coffee with whipped cream, this will undo all of your hard work. Of course, there really are so many things that you can do to try and improve your overall level of nutrition. You can keep track of what food you eat, and you can also try and make the effort to count your calories. If you do this then you will soon find it easier than ever to try and lose weight and gain muscle. One great app you can use is MyFitnessPal.

Lift Weights

Too many people don’t lift weights and it is a real shame. Some people tend to believe that weightlifting is only for those who want to gain serious muscle, but this is not the case at all. Weightlifting can help you to burn more body fat and it can also help you to speed up your metabolism too.

Effective Exercises

Choosing the right exercises will help you to get faster results at the gym. If you aren’t sure where to start, then try and choose compound exercises. Squats, deadlifts, lunges, presses, pull-ups, and rows will all make your workout far more effective. When you do this, you can then add bicep curls and calf raises to your workouts.

Calculate Your Workout Density

Workout density is how much work you are able to do in a set period of time. For example, with squats, you could do 10 sets of 10 repetitions with a 100lb weight in a space of 30 minutes and you would burn less than if you did the same workout but in 20 minutes. If you want to try and increase your workout density then you need to try and start timing your workouts. Think about it, how long does it take you to finish each workout you do? When you have this number, then try and reduce the total time. If you want to boost your workout then try and look up the benefits of beta-alanine.

Lift Heavier Weights

Think about it, do you tend to lift the same weights every single time you go to the gym? Then it is time for you to make a change. Lifting heavier weights over time will help you to build more muscle. If you want a good starting point, then try and progress the weights that you use every week. For example, if you are doing sets of 10 reps and you have 50lbs of weight, then increase this to 55lbs next week. Small increases will go a long way and you are always better off trying to take it slow so that you can get faster results in the gym.

Higher Intensity Training

One of the most effective ways for you to gain muscle would be for you to explore the idea of HIIT. High-intensity training involves alternating between a very intense bout of training and training which is much lower in intensity. This gives you a rest period without you having to stop, and you may even find that you are able to achieve way bigger and better results.

Use Different Training Methods

Sure, lifting weights is the key to getting very fast results in the gym but there are other things that you can try. This can include barbell complexes. The main thing that you need to know about this is that you will need to do multiple barbell exercises in a row, without actually putting the bar down. This may include doing hang cleans, front squats, bent over rows, push presses, and more. You will have no rest between each one, but the results you can achieve from this will be remarkable.

Of course, if you carry on trying to be the best version of yourself then there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t be able to come out of the gym every week feeling stronger and more confident. Remember that your motivation and determination is your only limitation.

