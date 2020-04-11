How To Find The Ideal Diet For You

The food that you eat has a huge impact on your overall health, as it acts as the fuel that powers your body and mind enabling you to complete your daily tasks. Failing to find a diet that suits your own personal needs can cause you to feel sluggish, and potentially lead to further illness or discomfort that might otherwise have been avoided. It needn’t be a difficult task to uncover the foods that allow you to thrive, as there are a few simple steps that you can follow to uncover the ideal diet that you can eat to feel at your best. So, if you want to find out more about how you can find the perfect diet to suit your needs, then read on for some of the best top tips and tricks that can help you to decide which foods work best for you!

Keep It Fresh

The amount of fresh produce that gets thrown away each and every day is growing at an unfathomable rate, and the average household gets rid of kilograms of raw ingredients every week. Not only does this mean that you are losing out financially, but you are also likely to be missing out nutritionally too! Fresh foods such as fruit, vegetables, and lean meat are the staples of any healthy diet, yet it’s all too common for these ingredients to be ignored when wandering grocery aisles or simply left in the fridge to rot. Making an effort to keep your meals fresh by utilising raw produce will aid you in getting the most vitamins and minerals from the foods that you eat, as pre cooked and pre packaged foods often have very little nutritional value.

Eat The Rainbow

One of the best things that you can do to achieve the ideal diet is to try and eat the rainbow. This doesn’t mean adding artificially coloured candy to every meal, it means focusing more on including colourful fruits and vegetables that offer a range of different vitamins and minerals. Each fruit and vegetable has its own unique makeup that can provide varying nutrients based upon the tone of the ingredient – for example, red tomatoes are brimming with the antioxidant lycopene, whilst yellow bananas are high in potassium. Green leafy vegetables such as kale and spinach are filled with fibre and iron, and all citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits contain lots of vitamin C. Including lots of different coloured fruits and vegetables will help to ensure that you can consume a range of nutrients that will contribute positively towards stable energy levels and good overall health. Aim to eat at least 5 portions of fresh fruit and vegetables each day as a minimum, starting off by replacing unhealthy snacks such as chocolate with fresh berries whilst adding a portion of vegetables to your lunchtime and evening meals. Eating more than the recommended 5 portions will provide you with further benefits, but just remember to keep it varied and consume a rainbow of different fruits and vegetables.

Take An Allergy Test

Unfortunately some common foods can often cause discomfort for many people by taking on the form of allergies, which can cause a painful and potentially lethal reaction if consumed. The only way to safely identify whether you might have any problems is to take an allergy test, as your healthcare professional can perform an analysis utilising the 14 allergens to see whether you react negatively. Having something such as a peanut allergy can dramatically affect the variation of foods that you can consume, as well as visiting certain restaurants or locations that may be rife with traces. The results of your allergy test can help you to identify whether you should cut out any foods from your diet, as they can also pick up intolerances that cause simple discomfort rather than full allergic reactions. An increasingly common intolerance that can really impact on the range of your diet is gluten, as it’s present in many forms of carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, cakes and more. Luckily getting much easier for gluten intolerant people to enjoy a healthy diet, as gluten free alternatives are common in most grocery stores and detailed food labelling can aid you in identifying produce that doesn’t contain ingredients that may cause issues. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can include sneezing, coughing, red and itchy eyes, and sometimes even the inability to breathe. If you have ever experienced any of these whilst eating certain foods then always consult your doctor to explain the situation and seek out the best advice.

Avoid Processed Food

Eating a diet that consists mainly of processed foods will not provide you with any health benefits whatsoever. The ease of accessing junk food like takeaways and microwave meals is far too convenient, and it’s contributing to an obesity epidemic that is sweeping the developed world. Driving down any street will provide you with a whole host of billboards and advertisements detailing fatty, sugary and salty foods, often at bargain prices, which can make it extremely difficult to ignore. Making the right decision to avoid processed foods can be tough even in the grocery store, as the 4 or 5 aisles of fresh produce pale in comparison to the often 15+ ready made pre packaged food aisles that fill the rest of the store. It’s simply to understand which foods are processed and which aren’t, as all you have to do is read the ingredients lists on the back of the packet. If there are more than 10 ingredients, the item is most likely highly processed and contains harmful preservatives too – consider that fresh produce IS an ingredient, and think twice before buying any food that has a long list of unpronounceable chemical contents that are used to colour or flavour the item.

Learn To Cook

A great way to improve your diet is to learn how to cook, as you get to see and control each and every ingredient that goes into the dishes you create, as well as the portion sizes too. Cooking is a skill that modern man seems to have forgotten, as far too many people rely on simple staples that don’t require any preparation or interference whatsoever. If you don’t make your meals yourself then you can truly never know what it is that you are eating, and this can be so detrimental for your health and wellbeing. There are so many different ways that you can learn to cook, and such a wide range of cuisines that you can explore! Whether you decide to book a cooking class led by a professional chef or simply find a recipe online that you can follow, it’s so easy to get started and experiment with flavours and ingredients to find the best dishes to tantalise your tastebuds. From delicious Chinese foods such as fresh tofu and oriental vegetables to hearty Jamaican dishes such as protein packed rice and peas, there is an endless supply of healthy dishes and snacks that you can attempt yourself to get a super fresh nutrient boost. Once you get a little experience in the kitchen, you will have the confidence to excitement a little more and substitute ingredients for other foods to start making up your own unique meals – you can add in more vitamins and minerals and take out any unhealthy ingredients to suit your own requirements.

Be Brave

Sticking with the same simple foods for several years can be such a dull and boring experience for your pallet, but many people find it difficult to branch out and try new foods out of fear of the unknown. Some fear of food can stem from childhood, but there is no reason for these to carry on into your adult life when your palette has changed and altered over the years. Being brave in your quest to find the perfect diet is essential, as you must make an effort to sample all of the different foods on offer to see which ones you actually do and don’t like. There are bound to be dishes or ingredients that you don’t particularly enjoy, but this doesn’t mean you have to write them off completely – preparing foods in different ways using varied herbs, spices and cooking methods can cause them to take on a whole new flavour profile. Foods from all around the world are likely available in your local grocery store, and it’s a great idea to explore the world food aisle to see which interesting and inspiring ingredients you can try!

Finding the ideal diet for you has never been so simple when you are able to make the most of the top tips and tricks detailed above. Food is the fuel that your mind and body use to perform to your full capabilities, so it’s absolutely vital that you can discover how to eat the healthiest diet for you. Always try to eat your 5 a day and avoid processed junk food where possible, replacing these fatty and sugary meals with fresh home-cooked meals.

