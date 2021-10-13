The “Remote Norm”: Top Lucrative Jobs in Today’s Digital Workforce

The world has seen a huge increase in the demand for remote jobs over the last several years, especially as new technologies have emerged making this lifestyle easier. Additionally, with the rise of COVID-19 in March of 2020, remote work became necessary for many businesses to maintain their profit margins.

But remote work can be hit and miss, depending on what industry you work within. The fact is many jobs that claim to be remote also stipulate that you live in a certain geographical area, or within a certain driving range of a central company office.

So what type of remote jobs are actually worthwhile? Well, you’d probably be surprised that many remote jobs are salaried careers that pay above average. And you can also work remotely as a freelancer. Either way, in 2021, you can make a decent living with the right remote job.

Here, we’ll explore a few remote jobs that pay substantially well as either a freelancer or full-time salary employee.

Coding

Our remote technologies wouldn’t be possible without the men and women who learn the art of coding.

This is the act of telling a computer what action to take and how to behave by written instruction in basic computer language. And though many coders work for large corporations, you don’t need to work in an office environment.

Coding doesn’t require any type of degree, which is especially impactful to individuals who may not have college in their future plans. Today, you can enroll in a coding bootcamp to learn the essential skills to find a job quickly.

Skills Needed:● Logic● Patience● Abstract Thinking● Language● Recognition of Stupidity● Attention to Detail

These are just a few of the skills needed to have a successful career in the world of coding. By enrolling in a coding bootcamp, you can earn around $50,000 per year, while some freelancers can earn much more, depending on how efficient you are and the types of gigs you’re able to land.

Keep in mind that these coding bootcamps offer flexible programs and they’re extremely affordable in comparison to attending a 4-year collegiate institution. This factor is especially beneficial to individuals yearning to further their education but a college education isn’t in the budget or plans. But the biggest benefit is the fact that there will always be a need for coders, so job security will always be on your side.

Copywriting

One thing that all websites have in common is that they all require content, and this often comes in the form of written copy. And this makes copywriting a necessary skill that can be applied to every industry on the planet.

Copywriters all vary in expertise, but essentially, these are the men and women who write the copy that Internet users read on a daily basis.

Most copywriters work in a marketing environment, and as such, copywriters are often referred to as marketing writers because they’re well versed in crafting engaging copy. Thus, copywriting is an essential strategy that all marketing agencies need in order to gain more traffic to their websites and social profiles.

Most copywriters who work for corporations earn around $58,900 per year on average. But this number pales in comparison to freelance copywriters in the higher-earning brackets who report earning in excess of $200,000 per year.

Web Designer

If you love design, and you’re not averse to learning basic web coding skills, a career as a web designer might just be the perfect job for you.

Web designers plan and create Internet web pages from the base code up to the bells and whistles that make the pages attractive and responsive. In fact, without web designers, our websites would probably look like computer games from the mid-1980s.

Though you’ll need extensive education in order to become a web designer, this generally can be achieved with an Associate’s or a Bachelor’s degree.

Web designers are largely employed remotely as freelancers across the country and the world, though there are numerous web designers who work for large corporations on a remote basis as well.

In fact, the national average salary for a web designer in the United States is around $52,000 per year, with freelancers reporting around $74,000 per year on average.

Remote work is becoming more essential and desirable in a world with rising costs for child care and the safety concerns of COVID-19. At the end of the day, remote work gives a professional in any space the flexibility of working from home with the addition of job security typically only found in brick and mortar locations.









