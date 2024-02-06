14 Black Web Designers To Hire For Your Next Website Project

As we all know, black women are extremely underrepresented in the world of tech on a corporate and business level. Although larger organizations are aware of this issue and are working to diversify the space, there is still a wide breadth of talented black web designers that still go unrecognized for the contributions that make in the space – especially on the design front. Well, Black women are tech creators — and good ones at that.

Black women web designers deserve to be recognized and that is why we did our own reviews to spotlight some great black web designers to further showcase their talent! If you’re looking for someone to turn up the notch on your boring old site, then look no further! Here’s our curated list of talented tech women and black web designers who are serving it in the digital design world. We are all about connecting ambitious people with BAUCE women and this list does just that!

These are the top black women web designers and black web developers you should hire for your next project right now:

If you are in need of a design-obsessed web developer who can whip your website together with quality and style, then Li of Beautifuli Digital is your girl. A passionate technologist, Li is a black woman web designer who lives at the intersection of technology, design, and content creation. Her specialties include building high-performing site experiences for busy working professionals, e-commerce brands, and corporate brands that are looking to increase conversions and get more sales through from their website.

With a background in digital marketing, Li does her web development work from a business lens as well and knows how to code with your end goal in mind. If you’re in need of a true web developer who can build custom sites from scratch, she is your girl. Her boutique agency, Beautifuli Digital, also offers monthly tech support, branding, and web design services.

Contact: beautifulidigital.com

2. Krystle Rowry

Krystle Rowry of Kriss Did It is a web designer who’s use of color and shapes truly makes her work stand out from the rest. Her designs are elegant and empowering and she has done work for several top digital influencers including Issa Rae, Marie Forleo, the Food Heaven Made Easy team, and even Zim of Travel Noire to name a few. If you are in need of an industry expert in web design who has worked with top clientele, she’s your girl!

Contact: @krissdidit krissdidit

If you are in need of a web designer who has strong graphic design skills then Brittney Jones a great resource. She has the capabilities to develop your branding and also design high-quality social media marketing graphics and flyers to complement your digital marketing needs.

Contact: BEELJAY Creative Website

4. Studio She

Jasey is an islander and the founder of Studio She, a branding and web design studio focused on serving Black business owners and creatives. Her focus is specifically on fashion, beauty, and wellness brands.

Contact: @studioshe studioshe.co

5. Jonnie of Porch Studio

Porch Studio is an audacious creative studio specializing in brand development, creative direction, and website design for beauty, lifestyle, and fashion brands. Founded by Jonnie Davis, a multidisciplinary designer, brand strategist, and creative director.

Contact: Porch Studio

6. The Brand Doula

Lola is the founder of The Brand Doula, a brand and experience design agency based in the Bay Area, serving clients worldwide. They focus on building signature customer experiences that build well-loved brands and meaningful customer relationships. If you are in need of high-quality branding for your business or campaign planning, don’t hesitate to check them out.

Contact: website | Instagram

7. Tiffany Tolliver

If you’re in need of a branding dynamo who knows everything from digital marketing to web strategy, then Tiffany of the Emma Rose agency is your girl. She works mostly with entrepreneurs on a higher-end budget in need of improving their entire online presence, but her deliverables include everything from a social media audit, Wix websites, creative photoshoots, and business cards.

Contact: @theemmaroseagency theemmaroseagency.com

8. Brittany Antoinette of The Idea Girl

If you are in need of a brand refresh, Brittany is your girl. With strong expertise in branding and design consulting, Brittany loves working with women-owned businesses and provides a range of services from brand strategy, product development, and e-commerce design to social media management. If you are in need of a dedicated full-service agency for all your digital touchpoints, then don’t hesitate to reach out to her.

Contact: Instagram website

9. Kirby Mack

If you are looking for a high-quality, feminine re-design for your website then look no further. Kirby is a highly-skilled graphic and web designer that specializes in creating gorgeous personal branding websites for industry leaders and service-based entrepreneurs.

Contact: Website Instagram: @kirbymack

10. Sweet Daddy Designs

Melissa focuses on supporting service-based businesses with bold brand identity and modern design. Deeply rooted in strategy, Sweet Daddy Designs leverages design to help adventurous brands disrupt the status quo and stand out online. If you are in need of brand strategy work, Melissa is one to reach out to.

Contact: @sweetdaddydesigns sweetdaddydesigns.com

11. Raven Ponder

This Southern-based design architect is a talented creative professional that specializes in creating memorable brand identities that will make your website visitors stop and stare. If you are in need of packaging design, full-scale branding, or a new website with soulful aesthetics, you will not go wrong by working with Raven.

Contact: Raven Ponder Studio | IG: @rp.digitalstudio

12. The Refined Brand

If you are looking for a talented branding strategist that can take your online presence to the next level then look no further. Gratiana is a LA native residing on the east coast serving quality design services for luxury and personal brands.

Contact: @gratianaprince therefinedbrand.com

13. Fatima Burke

She does web design, and she does it well. Fatima has over 10 years of experience in the web design field. She strives to make design obtainable for everyone, across multiple platforms. This black web designer has worked with Root Magazine and Look Up Radio.

Contact: @MrsFatimaBurke fatimaburke

14. Shanakay Hall

Shanakay is a Toronto-based web designer and digital consultant that creates WordPress websites for online businesses. She especially loves working with girl-powered service-based businesses and entrepreneurs looking to level up their online presence through a website redesign.

Contact: Kaylo Digital