Warming up and cooling down are often put on the back burner of our exercise routines, particularly when we are in a rush. However, taking the time to warm up and cool down will dramatically improve your performance, also helping you return to a relaxed state post-exercise. Warming up and cooling down is just one key part of a healthy exercise routine whilst other factors, such as wearing the best Nike running shoes, can help to aid performance. With that in mind, we’re taking a closer look at the importance of warm-ups and cool-downs in workouts and how not doing either may be hindering your performance or recovery, making it more difficult for you to reach your fitness goals.

Increased Flexibility

Preparing our body to work out is so important. In addition to increasing the amount of blood pumped around our bodies, a proper warm-up pre-exercise routine prepares the connection between your nerves and muscles. This aids greater movement, making it easier for you to perform your workout routine much more easily compared to if you were to skip warming up. This is why so many people include stretching as part of their warm-ups because not only will it aid our workout performance but promote stronger and healthier muscles, too.

Reduced Risk Of Injury

Making time to warm up pre-workout and cool-down post-workout will help to prevent the risk of injury. This is because a warm-up helps to loosen your joints and improve blood flow which is key to reducing the likelihood of muscle damage such as tears and rips. Cool-downs aid our bodies in the same way whilst helping us maintain a good range of motion that prevents tightness occurring in our muscles when we stop working out and within the hours post-exercise, helping us to recover.

Greater Blood Flow & Oxygen

Warming up prepares your heart rate for the activity ahead, boosting your blood flow and body temperature which helps more oxygen reach your muscles. As a result, you may find it easier to fulfill your exercise routine. Warming up and cooling down is also a great way to aid your progress, providing your body with enough recovery time to reduce injury and prepare your body for future activity.

Body Restoration

Carrying out a warm-up and cool-down on either side of your exercise routine enhances your body’s recovery time, helping to reduce stiffness and soreness the next day. Cool-downs in particular help to aid your recovery, lowering your heart rate and blood pressure, and reducing the likelihood of a stroke. Cool-downs in particular help to restore movement that may have been intensified during your workout routine.

Promoted Relaxation

After an intense workout, the last thing on our minds is a cool-down routine, but it can help to restore feelings of relaxation, making you feel at ease. This is especially true if you have carried out high-intensity training that required you to work out harder but for a shorter period of time. Incorporating stretching into your cool-down routine will also help to restore the length of your muscles, rehabilitating both your body and mind in preparation for your next workout.