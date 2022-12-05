9 Tips for Keeping Your Colored Hair Healthy

If you’re one of the many people with colored hair, you know it requires extra care to keep it looking its best. The good news is that with a few simple tips, you can keep your colored hair healthy and beautiful for months to come!

Choose the right shampoo and conditioner

When it comes to colored hair, not just any old shampoo and conditioner will do. You need to use products specifically designed for color-treated hair to avoid stripping away the color. Look for products labeled “color-safe” or “for colored hair.” It would be best to avoid shampoos with sulfates, which are harsh and can strip color.

Use a leave-in conditioner or serum

A leave-in conditioner helps lock in moisture and protect your hair from heat damage. Apply it after cleansing and before styling, as usual. You can also use a leave-on serum for hair care to help control frizz and give your hair an extra shine. This will help your color look vibrant and healthy.

Protect your hair from the sun

UV rays from the sun can cause hair to become dry and brittle, making it more prone to breakage and fading color. Wear a hat or scarf outdoors for extra protection, or use a UV-protective spray on your hair. You should also avoid swimming in chlorinated water, as chlorine can cause fading.

Be gentle when shampooing

Even if you’re using the right shampoo, you can still damage your hair if you’re not careful. Be sure to do this properly to help avoid tangles and breakage.

When shampooing your hair, take your time and be gentle. Massage the shampoo into your scalp with your fingertips, using circular motions, and avoid scrubbing harshly. Rinse thoroughly with warm water, making sure to get all of the shampoos out. Finish by conditioning your hair as usual.

Skip washing your hair every day

Washing your hair every day can strip away both natural oils and color. If you can, try to wash your hair only 2-3 times per week instead of daily. This will help keep your hair healthy and vibrant. Washing daily causes color-treated hair to fade faster, so it’s best avoided if possible.

Touch up your color regularly

Touching up your color every 4-6 weeks helps keep your color looking vibrant and fresh. This will also help prevent unwanted grays or roots from appearing too soon. You can also try using a semi-permanent color to help refresh faded highlights or lowlights.

If you want to refresh your color without going to the salon, try using a color-depositing shampoo or conditioner. These are designed to inject subtle hues into your hair and keep it looking vibrant.

Avoid heat styling whenever possible

Heat styling is a popular way to style your hair, but it can be damaging if done too frequently or with the wrong products. It’s important to remember that heat styling weakens your hair, and the choice of styling product matters.

If you’re using a flat iron or curling wand, try to ensure the temperature is set low enough to avoid extreme damage – and always use a heat protectant product for any heating appliance.

Too much heat styling can also dry out your scalp and disrupt healthy oils, leading to even more damage over time. Whenever possible, lay off the heat styling tools and let your hair breathe naturally – it will thank you in the long run!

Get regular trims

Getting regular trims can help keep your hair healthy and looking its best. The frequency of your trims will depend on your hair type, but every 6-8 weeks is a good starting point. Regular trims prevent split ends from traveling up your hair shaft, weakening your hair and leading to breakage.

Trimmed ends also help keep a style’s shape, preventing it from looking stringy or out of place. Finally, getting a trim allows you to refresh your style and add some life to your look!

Deep condition regularly

In addition to regular trims, deep conditioning treatments are key for keeping colored hair healthy. Color-treated hair needs extra moisture to stay healthy and hydrated. Regular deep conditioning treatments will help keep your hair vibrant and full of life.

Look for products that are specifically designed for colored or damaged hair. Apply them according to the package directions (usually once or twice per week). You can also try using a weekly moisturizing mask or leave-in treatment for the best results.

With a little bit of effort, you can keep your colored hair looking healthy and beautiful for months on end! Just be sure to use the right products, be gentle when shampooing, avoid washing too often, use a leave-in conditioner, avoid heat styling, get regular trims, and deep condition regularly. With these simple tips, you’ll have gorgeous, healthy color – treated hair in no time!