5 Home Improvements That Will Get Your House Right For the Summer

Summertime is just a few short weeks away. Are you ready? Sure, you may have packed your winter and fall fashions and pulled out the shorts, sandals, and sundresses. You may have even planned a vacation or two. Yet, what steps have you taken to make sure your house is ready for the season ahead?

For most people, summer is all about BBQs, being outdoors, and having a great time. If you’re going to enjoy the season to the fullest you may want to make sure the house is in order. A few home improvements and upgrades will have your place in tip-top shape for whatever your warm weather plans are. Here are a few ways to deck your house out for the summer:

Home Security: Monitor Your Home When Traveling

You may be wondering how in the world a home security system is going to help you enjoy the summer season more, but investing in one is important. With so many people going on vacation, it leaves plenty of opportunities for burglars to break in. Installing a home security system can help you monitor your home even when you’re not home. Look for a system with wireless security cameras, night vision, remote monitoring, and heat sensing for real-time updates on your home. Not only will you safeguard your home but it gives you peace of mind whether you’re home or traveling.

Pressure Washing: A Summer Cleaning To Do

All the rain, snow, and winds from the previous seasons likely left the exterior of your home looking a bit dull and dirty. Pressure washing can give your home a quick cleaning and new look. Pressure washers are inexpensive to rent and even easier to use. You can wash down your siding, patio furniture, and even clean your deck in preparation for outdoor summer parties.

Upgrade Your Outdoor Living Space

You can enjoy your house even more during the summer if you have an area outside made for entertaining and relaxing. Now is the perfect time to create your perfect outdoor living space. Whether you are completely redoing your space or adding in some key features such as a fireplace, a must have for every patio space is music. Install outdoor wireless speakers to create the perfect ambiance day or night. Best of all outdoor speakers are made to withstand the elements so your investment can last longer than one season.

Landscaping To Bring It Together

Here’s a home improvement project you sincerely don’t want to overlook. When your lawn looks bad it’s kind of hard to enjoy. It reduces the curb appeal of your home and also gives intruders the impression that no one is home. To remedy that, you should really tend to your front and back yard. Cut the grass, trim the trees and shrubs, and clean up any loose debris. If you have the budget for it, you can enhance your yard with a few flowers and easy to maintain plants of your choosing. Add some inexpensive landscaping lights for nighttime fun and added security and you’re good to go.

Painting Trim

Last, but certainly not least on the list of home improvement projects to get your house ready for the summer is painting. The trim around your doors and windows chips and cracks over time causing the house to look old and rundown. You can liven up your place once again with a few coats of paint. Repaint it the same color or think outside the box and choose a pop color to make your house stand out.

Just about everyone loves that good old summer weather. After the unpredictable climate in the spring and harshness of the winter, everyone is just ready to get outside and explore. From catching a tan and playing in the yard with the kids to hosting summer parties and vacationing, there’s so much you can do this time of year. Before you start making plans for the summer, however, make sure that you’ve taken care of your house. Getting things in order like those described above will not only add to the appeal of your home but will keep you safe and allow you to enjoy your space inside and out all summer long.