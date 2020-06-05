How To Properly Prepare For A Laser Hair Removal Treatment

Laser hair removal treatment is one of the most successful options for removing hair on a permanent scale. Nevertheless, in order to get the best outcome, you need to prepare effectively. Luckily, there aren’t many things that you need to do, yet it is still important to be aware of them. Read on to discover the basic steps you need to follow before visiting a cosmetic skin clinic for your treatment.

Make sure you avoid tanning prior to your laser hair removal treatment

The first thing you need to do is to make sure you avoid tanning or using tanning products for at least a month beforehand. Laser hair removal works best on light skin with dark hair, and thus it is important to make sure your skin is as light as possible during the treatment. You don’t want anything to interfere with the effectiveness of the treatment, and thus causing you to need more sessions than you otherwise would have. This is why it is advisable to apply sunscreen every time you leave the house.

Speaking about the suitability, if you have dark skin, you may be worried that you cannot have laser hair treatment. This is one of the common myths about laser hair removal. Yes, laser hair treatment works more effectively on lighter skin, but this does not mean you cannot have the treatment. It may simply mean that you need to have a few more sessions. The best thing to do is book a consultation with a specialist who will be able to assess your skin and give you their recommendations.

Don’t pluck or wax leading up to your laser hair removal treatment

You should also refrain from waxing and plucking for at least two weeks before the treatment, and avoid bleaching your hair too. You can continue to shave during this period. In fact, you ought to shave prior to the treatment, approximately two days before and then refrain from any form of hair removal. This will ensure that the hair follicles are visible.

Don’t wear any creams on the day of your laser hair removal treatment

Aside from this, you need to make sure you clean your skin before the appointment, but you will need to leave it free from creams, lotions, and cosmetics. Such products can interfere with the effectiveness of the laser.

Stay away from topical products that cause photosensitivity

Finally, it is important to make sure you do not use any topical products that cause photosensitivity, for example, benzoyl peroxide, retinol, salicylic acid, and hydroxy acids, on the area that is going to be treated for three days before your laser hair removal.

If you follow the tips that have been provided above, you can be confident that you are going to get the best possible results from your laser hair removal treatment. If there are any other special requests you need to follow, your clinician will advise you about this during your consultation and answer any questions you have.