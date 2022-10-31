Music and Hearing Loss: Why Appreciating Music is Still Possible

Hearing loss can feel devastating when it affects your favorite activities like listening to music, especially if you’ve lost some of your high-frequency hearing. However, there are steps you can take to appreciate music despite hearing loss. You’ll learn what hearing loss really means, how it can affect the way you listen to music, and how you can find solutions for enjoying your favorite songs and bands at any age.

How Do I Know if I Have a Problem?

It’s important to be aware of your hearing health. If you notice a change in your hearing, it could be a sign of something serious, so it’s best to see an audiologist. You can request a hearing test and get your hearing loss explained clearly. Some of the telling signs for a music lover tend to include having to turn up the volume to listen to their favorite songs and struggling to hear some sounds in high frequency. Low-frequency hearing loss can also occur as well.

You may not even realize there is a difference in your hearing if you can adjust the sound to the volume you require. But your loved ones might complain about the loudness of the sound, which is a giveaway that something’s wrong!

How Can I Protect My Ears?

Protecting your ears from hearing loss requires a two-part approach. First, you need to be aware of what may cause hearing loss in the first place. Second, you need to learn ways to protect your ears from those risks. More often than not, hearing loss is connected to exposure to loud sounds. This could be attending a concert, for example, or working in a loud environment without protection. Ear plugs can be a game-changer when it comes to preserving your hearing health as much as possible. It is important to note that you could be entitled to compensation for hearing loss caused by your professional activities. Indeed, it is the duty of your employer to provide safe PPE, including sound-reducing or sound-blocking kits.

If you are experiencing hearing loss already, there are many tools that can help tackle disturbances in order to make music more enjoyable again. An audiologist can help you find the right one for your needs.

Music Playback Devices with Assistive Listening Technology

The power of music to provide comfort, entertainment, and a sense of belonging can be diminished when you have hearing loss. Hearing aids are tools that can help you enjoy your favorite tunes again. There are many different types of assistive listening devices, such as behind-the-ear devices, in-the-canal, in-the-ear- and receiver-in-canal. These devices work by bringing the sound closer to the person who needs it (often in a quieter environment), so they can hear better. Besides, many modern hearing aids can also connect via Bluetooth to your headphones or speakers, capturing the sound and playing it directly into the hearing aid. It’s worth investigating music tech gadgets that have Bluetooth features. An audiologist can help with the setup for full music enjoyment.

Hearing loss doesn’t have to take your passion for music away. On the contrary, nowadays, there are sufficient tech improvements in the healthcare industry to ensure you can continue to listen to your favorite songs for a long time.

e hearing aid. It’s worth investigating music tech gadgets that have Bluetooth features. An audiologist can help with the setup for full music enjoyment.

Hearing loss doesn’t have to take your passion for music away. On the contrary, nowadays, there are sufficient tech improvements in the healthcare industry to ensure you can continue to listen to your favorite songs for a long time.