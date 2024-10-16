In 2021, the phrase “The Great Resignation” dominated media conversations for months. According to the World Economic Forum, this entailed employees quitting en masse during the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal of Human Resource and Sustainability Studies outlines the reasons for these departures, which include long hours, inflexible work environments, and insufficient wages. But, as of 2023, the New York Times confirmed that the Great Resignation had ended as the job market became more difficult to navigate. But that’s not the full story.

Even in 2024, some employees feel compelled to quit their current roles without having another job lined up. The decision can be risky. However, there are insights from subject matter experts to help navigate the process.

Consider Having a Conversation With Management

Take this one with a grain of salt. There are many work situations where senior leadership/managers refuse to address pressing issues. A well-known phrase suggests that a difficult boss is a common reason that people decide to leave their jobs in the first place. Roxy Couse, who has developed a loyal fanbase for her career-related content, has guidance for people who are comfortable having honest conversations with their managers. Reflecting on options other than quitting, Roxy explains: “I believe in being transparent with your leader. If the role isn’t the right fit for you but you’d like to stay with the organization, I think having that discussion is important. It’s crucial to ask for what we want and need to thrive.

There are many benefits to staying if your concerns are addressed and you have a path to continue growing within the organization. It’s an opportunity to take control of your career and feel valued by being heard.” Seeking internal mobility can be a viable option for BAUCE women who are willing to stay in their organization. But, Roxy understands that this isn’t always the case. Roxy muses: “On the flip side, leaving may not always lead to better opportunities, as every organization has its own challenges. Sometimes, we might need to create the ideal role for ourselves within the organization or consider pursuing entrepreneurship.”

Take Inventory of Your Financial Situation

Surya, the founder of Counting Her Coin, encourages women to heal their feminine energy through financial empowerment. Surya shares: “Quitting without any plan can be extremely irresponsible without a financial plan. You could be putting yourself in a position to fail if you don’t at least have savings or some kind of safety net. Before you quit, you should begin to think through where you can cut back in your budget.” This is a piece of advice that many financial advisors echo as well. The commercial bank, Chase, recommends having somewhere between three and six months of expenses saved up in case of emergencies.

Evaluating your financial goals can be daunting. Therefore, Surya advocates taking baby steps at first. Surya notes: “I started with $10 to $50 a month in an index fund. People can buy index funds based on what they’re passionate about – the environment, healthcare, real estate, etc. You can align your financial goals with your passions.”

Frame Your Narrative

Some people may be scared to quit their jobs because they worry about how future employers could interpret this decision. It’s crucial to note that this perception could vary by industry. Marley – The Resume Slayer specifies how employers in the public sector can potentially show more understanding of resume gaps. Marley confirms: “The private sector is big on avoiding gaps between jobs. But, in the federal world, it can be okay. In the federal government, they understand that things happen. So they are less strict about periods of unemployment than they are in the private sector. As long as you were once a federal employee and passed the clearance and background checks it does not matter.”

For those seeking jobs in the private sector, it’s important to articulate the reason for the time between jobs clearly. You do not have to provide a potential employer with deeply granular details (nor can they legally ask); however, you should be prepared to explain your rationale at a high level.

Give Yourself Grace

The workplace can be rife with challenges. This is especially true for Black women in the United States. Therefore, it’s important to embrace the power of intuition when a situation at work transforms into an untenable and unsustainable situation. Self-care is critical in seasons of such transition. Fortunately, BAUCE has your back with articles about self-care in the workplace, easy ways to take a break, and hobbies that encourage relaxation. If you decide to stay where you are unhappy, know you are not alone. You can set boundaries as necessary and ensure your job does not weigh too heavily on your mind.

BAUCE women, this is not an easy choice. Working in a job that causes discontent is deeply difficult. It can feel that you are betraying your boundaries or mental health. In those situations, the above steps can help to make each day more manageable. Best of luck as you navigate this decision!