Feeling Stressed? Try These 9 Relaxing Activities



Feeling stressed is inevitable when there is so much going on all the time. Especially considering the past couple of years, stress and anxiety have never been more prevalent. What do you do to unwind at the end of the day?

In the current hustle culture, most people are focused on being productive or worrying about not being productive. But it’s crucial to do things just for fun! Recreational activities allow you to relax and rejuvenate. In addition to alleviating stress, practicing a hobby can also do wonders for your morale and energy levels.

If you’ve been working too much, here are a few activities that can help you de-stress.

Gardening

Gardening is a wonderful way to step back from an overstimulated tech world and reconnect with nature. Spending time with plants can help you feel grounded and instill positivity. If you live in a metropolitan city without a private garden, you can become a community garden member. Alternatively, you can also get potted plants for your apartment. There is something incredibly fulfilling about watching plants grow and thrive.

Soap Making

Soap making allows you to learn a skill and express your creativity. There’s no doubt that store-bought soap does the job. But imagine the joy of using handmade soaps that you made yourself! These also make an excellent gift option. All you need is a set of soap-making supplies, and you’re good to go. There are plenty of tutorials and guides available online.

Reading

Remember when you were in school, and you would devour full-fledged novels in a day? Unfortunately, as adults, most of us don’t have the time or attention span. Instead of spending hours watching TikTok, make an effort to get back into reading. We suggest running a bath, lighting up some candles, and setting aside at least a few hours for reading.

Journaling

It’s important to process your emotions from a taxing personal life to a demanding job to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Journaling is a great way to do that. We know that writing in a journal is nothing new, but it’s still just as effective. This practice can help you introspect and gain clarity.

Coloring

Wait, isn’t coloring for kids? Well, there is no age limit on coloring. Recently, adult coloring books have gained widespread popularity. Coloring intricate patterns has the same impact as meditation. You can download free templates on your iPad or go tech-free with a coloring book.

Cooking & Baking

Do you remember in Friends, Monica makes a ton of jam to get over Richard? Well, that’s because cooking and baking can be extremely therapeutic. Cooking can feel like too much work when you’re just starting. But keep practicing to perfect your signature dish.

Exercising

We know, we know. Most people don’t find exercising fun. But who said you have to sweat it out in a gym? If that’s not your cup of tea, you can go on a walk, take a pole dancing class, or try boxing. Exercising is necessary for good physical as well as mental health.

Knitting



Knitting isn’t just for retired grandmas. The repetitive movements of knitting help you switch off your brain and relax. Also, creating something can foster a feeling of accomplishment.

Tarot Card Reading

Do you consider yourself a spiritual person? Then you would thoroughly enjoy tarot card reading. Learning how to read tarot cards is not only a way to practice guided meditation, but it can also be a self-care ritual. And if you get good at it, you can make it your new party trick.









