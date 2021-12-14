Looking For the Perfect Diamond Ring for Your Marriage Proposal? Consider These Things

When it’s finally time to propose to your long-time girlfriend, tensions can arise. It is not unusual for the adrenaline levels to increase as you approach your chosen proposal date. Perhaps more than finding the proper words to say before dropping the main question, will you marry me?, choosing the perfect engagement ring can be an overwhelming task to most gentlemen out there.

However, it gets easier if you know what to look for and how to go about it. So, are you looking for the perfect diamond ring that will convince your significant other to say yes? If so, here are a few things you should consider before and during your search.

Why Women Love Diamond

Diamonds are called a woman’s best friend for a reason. If you are familiar with the age-old expression, then you probably know that diamonds symbolize unending love and commitment. Besides, diamonds are also among the most valuable precious rocks on the planet. They also say that ‘diamonds are forever,’ thanks to their amazing longevity.

Fun Fact: Did you know that diamonds are the hardest substance on our planet?

Apart from this, each diamond stone is unique, just like each relationship has its own uniqueness. No diamond cut is exactly the same as the other. Furthermore, you can have the cut customized in your preferred style, shape, or size, making a truly beautiful ring.

Choosing the Right Diamond Ring

Picking the perfect diamond engagement ring doesn’t have to be a buzzkill. One peculiar thing about these rings is that they are available in a wide array of options to pick from. Here are a few crucial factors to think about when choosing a diamond ring for your engagement.

1. The Stone’s Color

The stone can also be found in a range of different colors, including white, steel gray, pink, orange, yellow, red, green, black, and blue. A brief yet comprehensive gemstone list from Diamondere reveals that blue diamond rings are among the rarest finds in the diamond ring market by color. With their enchanting blue hue, these forever rings make great choices for engagement and everyday wear, especially when alternated with regular diamond jewelry.

2. Find out What She Wants

Oops! We should have actually started with this point. When picking a ring for your girlfriend to show commitment in the relationship, you want to get something she’ll feel comfortable in, and happy about.

Well, there are many ways to secretly determine the ring size for your significant other. Whether through a friend or asking her indirectly, it makes sense to understand what she would prefer as an engagement ring, preferably way long before you think about proposing. Here are some things you want to know while at it.

Her Preferred Shape : Diamond rings can take a diverse range of shapes and designs. However, the overall design is determined by the center stone. Knowing her preferred style will help you determine the cut to go for. By shape, some common options include round, oval, cushion, and princess cuts.

: Diamond rings can take a diverse range of shapes and designs. However, the overall design is determined by the center stone. Knowing her preferred style will help you determine the cut to go for. By shape, some common options include round, oval, cushion, and princess cuts. Size: You want to get an engagement ring that fits her finger well without feeling too tight or too loose. Additionally, make sure the diamond head won’t look too big or too small on her finger. Again, it all boils down to her preferences. If you know your spouse-to-be well enough, it shouldn’t be hard enough to figure out her preferred size.

3. Engagement Ring vs. Wedding Band

While some couples prefer separate engagement and wedding rings, others choose to go the wedding band route, where both the wedding band and engagement ring sit on the ring finger. If you are planning a wedding soon and the latter is your case, you might want to consider one thing: How will the engagement ring look paired with the wedding band? This is why you will find some engagement rings designed to pair well with a specific wedding band style.

An engagement proposal is a life-changing event. If successful, it means that you’re now both committed to the relationship, and you intend to spend the rest of your days together. When shopping for a diamond engagement ring, the above considerations can help you avoid blunders, inconveniences, and embarrassments during your proposal.









