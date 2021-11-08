7 Biggest Mistakes Couples Make When Planning a Wedding

Your big day is just around the corner, and you and your partner couldn’t be more excited. And it is only natural for you to want everything to be perfect on the day, so that you can have the wedding you have always dreamed of. However, all the excitement and emotions can, at times, cloud your judgement. This inevitably leads to mistakes and shortfalls that can detract from the festivities and even spoil your wedding day.

Read on to discover the 7 most common mistakes couples make while planning a wedding. Steer clear of these, and you can make the wedding of your dreams a reality!

Not Setting a Budget

Planning a wedding is not an easy thing, given the numerous aspects involved. From picking the venue, shopping for the wedding gown, coming up with fun games for the Bachelorette party to finalizing the decorations – the list is seemingly endless. That’s why it is essential to set a budget.

When setting a budget, try to factor in all the expenses, big and small and set aside some money you can use to tackle unexpected events. This way, you can easily keep track of the expenditure and not face financial issues along the way.

Ceremonies that Last Too Long

We know this is set to be the biggest event of your lifetime, and you want everyone to kick their socks off and join the celebrations. However, you don’t have the ceremony to drag on for hours. There is no point in organizing a wedding that your guests struggle to sit through, and are only wondering when the reception will start! Include all the key points that will make your marriage complete, but make sure it’s a comfortable duration for everyone.

Making it a Crowded Affair

Obviously, you and your fiancé want all the important people in your life to be present on your big day. So, go ahead and send those invites. However, at the same time, be sure to pick a venue that can accommodate all your guests comfortably.

After all, nobody wants to have their guests jostling for space. To this end, there are two things you can do. First, finalize the guest list. Then, gather information about the venue’s capacity. For example, if you are expecting around 100 guests at your wedding, make sure to book a venue that can accommodate this number of people comfortably, even it means opting for something larger.

Not Having a Plan B

This is extremely important if you’re planning to have an outdoor wedding. Let’s face it. Weather is a fickle thing, and your plans can go awry very quickly. No matter how much planning and hoping you do, there’s no way to guarantee glorious sunshine on your big day.

When planning an outdoor wedding, the weather and other related factors are something you cannot leave to chance. Invest in tents and temporary shelters. It will also be good to have a standby location handy if the weather turns foul and you have to move the wedding indoors.

Be Careful with the Catering Orders

You will need to place your catering order well before the wedding date. Therefore, it is essential to draw up a solid, loophole-free contract with everything accounted for. Ensure that you and the agency are on the same page regarding the menu and food courses, drinks, and support staff.

Additionally, your contract should include a clear breakdown of all the costs involved. This will significantly reduce misunderstandings at the time of payment.

Overlooking the Little Things

This mistake is a big one. Let’s say that you are planning a destination wedding. If this is the case, it’s important to let your guests know well in advance. This will give them enough time to make travel arrangements and organise time off from work. If your wedding location is remote, give your guests clear directions so that they can arrive without hassle.

Alternatively, if you are planning a themed wedding, your invitations should reflect the same, right from the font on the invitation to the colours of the decorations. These tiny things can make a world of difference, so it’s important pay attention to them right from the start.

Not Hiring a Professional Videographer

While your family and guests are bound to film snippets of your big day on their phones, nothing beats a professional videographer. Yes, this comes with an extra cost, but you’ll find that it’s worth it.

Several years down the line, you will be watching the videos and reliving these moments with a massive smile on your face. And you can’t place a price tag on your memories so don’t skimp and hire a professional photography and videography crew.

Wrapping Up

Planning a wedding can be an arduous task. However, by taking stock of the situation well in advance, you can easily avoid many common mistakes and have the perfect, (almost) hassle-free wedding day of your dreams!









