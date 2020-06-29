Loneliness Is Easier To Beat Than You Think

Loneliness is one of the worst feelings to be stuck with. The idea that you’re alone in the world, and very few people seem to care about it, and you’re just stuck with your own company for the foreseeable future. Whether you’ve just moved to a new city on your own, or all your friends have moved away and you can’t see them, loneliness can be hard to deal with, and come out of, but that’s why this post is here.

You might be feeling very lonely lately, and you might not know what to do about it. Thankfully, it’s much easier to do something about your loneliness than you first realized! Make sure you keep the points we’ve collected below in mind when those lonely blues hit, and you need to change your mindset about where you are in life right now.

It’s Always OK to Reach Out

Reaching out is always going to be OK, no matter where you are or who you’re missing in your life. If your parents haven’t spoken to you in a while, make the first move, and call them up yourself! It doesn’t have to be a matter of, ‘if they care, they’ll contact you first’, because by simply putting a bit of effort in yourself, you take charge here, and make the change you need.

If you need more from the people in your life, and you need to hear more from them, let them know. You don’t have to be secretive about your efforts, and it’s alright to let them in on your needs too.

You’ve Got the Online World

The online world has a lot to offer a lonely person. There are so many chat rooms, online message boards, and even applications to download that can mean you’re surrounded by people whenever you need them.

But remember, this can be a double edge sword. Spending too much time online could be bad for your social skills as a whole; you may be spending more time indoors, using dating apps and straight romantic or gay chatlines, rather than getting out there and meeting people in the flesh. So make sure you temper yourself when it comes to how you want to connect with people online!

If you are in need of digital communities that support women of color to start with, check out our list of groups to start making new friends!

Maybe Think About a Pet?

And finally, if you’ve got the funds to do so, why not adopt a pet? A fun and friendly creature you can come home to, and snuggle up with on cold nights in front of the TV. A pet will love you unconditionally, and for forever, and they’re great for ensuring you have a presence in your life. Not to mention how many people you can meet and get talking to when you’re out walking your dog, or posting pics of your cat on Instagram!

Being lonely doesn’t have to be a permanent state. If you’re sick of feeling like you’re alone, there’s a lot you can do! It might take a bit of strength, but you’ve got it inside you, and you can reach out whenever you need to. Always remember that.