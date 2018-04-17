9 Empowering Online Communities For Black Women

In a world that can still feel debilitating for women of color, organically built online communities have become a safe haven for many. From Facebook groups to WhatsApp, online communities for black women with specific interests have been popping up within the past few years. These digital communities are safe spaces for like-minded people to come together, speak freely, and get access to resources that they need to thrive in their industries or in life. I have taken the time to curate a short list of amazing digital communities that I believe every black woman should join to network and make new ambitious friends.

BBU is an online community of black bloggers who are connected to each other in various cities. BBU has a strong online presence as well as their offline events. Each state has their own chapter of BBU so you can easily connect with other black bloggers in your city. They even offer the opportunity for you to start a chapter in your city if it isn’t already created! From lifestyle bloggers to food bloggers to fashion bloggers, BBU connects you with all of the local black creators with different events. Be sure to check their website to see if your city has a regional director before joining!

Black Adventuristas is an online community created by Veronica Garnett for Black women who love to travel and have adventures with each other. This Facebook group is is full of supportive black women who focus on your well-being, business ventures, and other fun adventures. This group is such a milestone for the black community because for years we as black people have gotten a bad reputation for not expanding our horizons or traveling! Black Adventuristas created a hub for the women who enjoy jumping out of planes or swimming in the ocean depths.

Her Movement is a branding company created by Kyshira, an online business maven. Along with her branding services, webinars, and podcast/YouTube, Kyshira created a Facebook community for all the ladies who are looking to connect with other business like-minded women where they receive exclusive trainings, daily discussion threads, and even collaborate with each other. Her Movement is definitely the place to be if you’d like to expand your business network and gain more collaborative opportunities.

Pretty Girls Sweat was founded by Aeshia Devore Branch to create a platform to encourage girls to “make fitness fun”. This community is for girls of all ages, the Sweat Sisterhood, fighting against childhood obesity and helping them become more health in their communities. Pretty Girls Sweat has an ambassador program, college chapters, and internship opportunities for girls across the country. Find a team at your school or even start a team at your school and join the Sweat Sisterhood.

Black Girl Nerds is a community, created by Jamie Broadnax, for black girls who enjoy sci-fi and other “nerdy” things. They encourage bloggers and creators to embrace their nerdy side. Despite their name, BGN encourages all women to join their community and network with other women.

BGIO is a black wellness platform, created by Lauren Ash, that helps women with mental health and physical health. Their official online community for members isn’t up and running just yet but you can sign up and get notified once it is. In the meantime, you can join them on self-care Sunday, their podcast, and twitter chats.

CGK is a Facebook group created for women to discuss finances. Bola Sokunbi, the creator of Clever Girls Know created this space for women to get educated on finances and to network with other women. In the Facebook group she gives exclusive tips and tools to use to help you better your financial future.

BRFW is an online and offline space, created by Gabrielle Deculus, for all women in business. With their daily Instagram lives featuring amazing business coaches giving you exclusive gems and their meetings across the country, this is the perfect place for all women to network, get the tools and resources they need to start various types of businesses, and even have speaking opportunities at events!

We would be remiss not to include our own digital community, the BAUCE Squad, and we promise we aren’t biased! The BAUCE Squad was created to unite ambitious, self-made women of color that are focused on economic advancement. “When we work together, collaborate and lift each other up, our aligned synergies drive financial and social revenue that is impactful and kinetic. By leveraging knowledge and resources from each other, we all win.” Filled with monthly challenges, power hours, Q&A’s with premier BAUCE coaches and a never-ending supply of informational resources, the BAUCE Squad is among the hottest growing digital networks for black women today.

Did we miss an online community in our list? If so, please let us know in the comments!

Featured photo: @bxndanas