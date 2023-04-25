Important Steps to Take After Suffering a Brain Injury

A brain injury is any damage that occurs to the brain, whether caused by trauma, stroke, or illness. The effects of a brain injury can be wide-ranging and may include physical, cognitive, and emotional symptoms. This is a serious injury that requires immediate medical and legal support.

In 2021, the rate of brain injury cases per 100,000 population in San Francisco decreased from 28 reported in 2020 to 22.2. The number of major injuries resulting from brain injury cases dropped from 28 to 20, while the number of minor injuries increased from 74 to 102. Additionally, the number of fatalities resulting from brain injury cases increased slightly from 3 to 5.

A brain injury victim may struggle with memory, attention, or communication and experience headaches or seizures. Additionally, they may have difficulty controlling their mood or behavior, which impacts their relationships and quality of life. If you or a loved one suffered cranial damage, consult a San Francisco brain injury lawyer to assess your legal options and file for restitution.

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

It’s important to seek medical attention immediately if you’re experiencing any brain injury symptoms. Whether it’s sudden chest pain, severe headaches, or difficulty breathing, don’t hesitate to call for help. Delaying medical attention can lead to further complications and even put your life at risk. Medical professionals are trained to assess your symptoms and provide the necessary treatment to help alleviate any discomfort or pain you’re experiencing. So if you’re not feeling well or notice anything out of the ordinary, seek help right away.

Keep Track of Your Symptoms

Symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be both physical and neurological. Physical symptoms may include a loss of consciousness, confusion, headaches, nausea and vomiting, balance problems, and coordination issues. Neurological symptoms can include changes in speech or language patterns, memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and mood swings. Seizures may also be a symptom of TBI.

Document Your Treatment Process

Documenting your treatment process can be essential for you and your healthcare team. Treatment for a brain injury typically depends on the type and severity of the injury. Generally, treatment may include medication to manage pain, swelling, and other symptoms, physical therapy to help with strength, balance, and coordination problems, and psychological counseling to work through any mental health issues related to the injury. In severe cases, surgery may be warranted.

Understand Your Rights as a Patient

As a patient, knowing your rights when receiving medical care is essential. You can receive high-quality care that meets your needs as a patient after a brain injury. You are entitled to informed consent and to be fully informed about your treatment options. You also have the right to access your medical records, make decisions about your health care, and obtain an independent opinion if needed. Additionally, you can expect privacy and dignity to be respected throughout the treatment process.

Consider Seeking Legal Representation for Compensation

When seeking compensation for damages or injuries, it’s important to consider hiring a lawyer to represent your interests. A legal representative can navigate the complex legal system and fight for the compensation you deserve, putting your mind at ease during an already stressful time. Additionally, lawyers are trained to negotiate with insurance companies and other parties involved, ensuring you receive the best possible outcome. Remember, seeking legal representation doesn’t mean you’re harboring ill feelings towards the other party – it simply means that you’re taking the necessary steps to protect yourself and your rights. With a lawyer, you can rest assured that you’re taking the appropriate measures to protect your future.

In conclusion

When it comes to brain injuries, taking the necessary steps toward documenting and understanding your rights as a patient is vital. As mentioned above, seeking medical attention immediately is imperative in protecting yourself against any further damage or liability. Keeping track of physical or cognitive symptoms can help create a timeline for the treating doctor so that progress can be monitored and any changes can be detected. Additionally, documentation of treatment processes helps to track your health better, informing you on what medications are being taken to address which particular symptoms. Understanding your rights as a patient can also give clarity and allow you to get the compensation you may deserve if applicable.