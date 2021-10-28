8 Fun Recreational Activities After Being Diagnosed with a Traumatic Brain Injury

Car accidents are traumatic and daunting. They have a specific impact on your physical and mental health. Some people suffer from traumatic brain injuries, which are painful and can leave a long-lasting effect on your day-to-day activities. The more you push your brain to function, the better it gets. It is essential for people with TBI as it helps them restore functions to resume your daily life without any issues. Recreational therapy is one of the best therapies for recovery. Not only does it help you heal faster, but they are actually quite entertaining. The activities we have shortlisted target everything from your cognitive function to motor skills and lost personality so that you can make the best of this therapy. The best thing about these activities is that they can be enjoyed by the entire family. Best Recreational Activities to Improve Traumatic Brain Injuries

Following is the list of activities you can consider as a part of your recreational exercises to promote TBI.

Write Your Own Music

Clinically proven and tested, music therapy is tested and proven clinically to stimulate the brain and promote healing. Although listening to music helps you get better and soothe the nerves, actively engaging in playing an instrument can help you maintain and restore the functionality. You can take classes to learn music. Not a novice? No worries. If playing an instrument is not an issue for you, then take it up a notch by making your own music. The point of making music isn’t to create melodies that reach the top of your charts. As a matter of fact, you can write your thoughts and convert them into a piece that expresses who you are. Writing your own music allows your brain to work on maximum capacity, which is extremely important to boost your brain activity.

Paint

Painting is another form of art that allows you to treat people with a traumatic brain injury. It activates the right side of your brain, which helps improve multiple functions while strengthening your cognitive skills. Painting regularly has a positive impact on your memory, problem-solving abilities, visuospatial abilities as well as motor control. You can paint anything that you feel like because it can improve blood flow to the brain, which is really important if you want the TBI to heal faster and more effectively. Additionally, it can also bring out the creative side of you, which you never thought of having in the first place. Getting a traumatic brain injury treatment might actually exhaust and frustrate you, but painting is a great way to scoop out negative feelings and remain calm.

Go for a Walk

A pleasant, leisurely walk in the park might help you unwind. Simultaneously, a change in surroundings can excite your brain in new ways, promoting recovery. Try to pay careful attention to your surroundings the next time you go for a stroll. Take note of the number of birds you observe or individuals you meet. This will help you boost your focus and memory. Walking is actually the first activity that your doctor may recommend after a severe accident, especially if you have a chance of losing memory. Therefore, it is mandatory that you take a step outside in the real world and start implementing bits and pieces to improve the post-accident lifestyle.

Adaptive Sports

Adaptive sports are common among people with spinal cord injuries, but many sports are adapted for brain damage. Baseball, bowling, tennis, bicycling, and even skiing are examples. These sports allow people to socialize and collaborate with others. Social isolation can be detrimental to brain injury rehabilitation. Therefore, it’s critical to locate a group where you feel accepted. For many persons with TBI, their adapted sports team serves as a sense of community. Furthermore, you can also build your very own social circle and a group of friends to support you as you become more involved and progress in a particular sport.

Dance

Want to lose weight and perform aerobics? Dance can actually be a savior in disguise. Combining the benefits of aerobics and mental strength, dance can be a worthwhile recreational activity for people suffering from traumatic brain injury. You can dance on your own in your living room by following videos on your TV or opt for dance therapy lessons which is an even better option. Dancing can help you regain lost mind-to-body coordination, which is a common symptom of TBI. Despite limited mobility and lack of physical accuracy, you can continue to dance until it takes control of your body and leaves you sweaty, out of breath but much more energized and accurate. Most medical experts at chiropractic and primary care clinics recommend that people who have a complex injury opt for a professional trainer to help them rebuild the lost coordination.

Yoga and Meditation

Yoga provides several advantages for those who have suffered a traumatic brain injury. Stretching stances may increase balance, strength, and coordination, while meditation can soothe and heal the mind. In fact, recent research discovered that TBI patients who practiced yoga improved their balance, stamina, and walking speed significantly. They also reported improved sleep and less worry and despair. You can include a yoga and meditation session in your routine at the start of the day to stay active and get things started.

Water/Aquatic Therapy

Water is not just your best friend if you consume it. As a matter of fact, water or otherwise known as aquatic therapy, takes place in a warm pool. Your therapist will help you as you stand or float in the water in this form of treatment. Other than treating TBI, water therapy is actually helpful in reducing weight, ensuring easy movement. Losing weight is also beneficial for the brain as it helps you improve the overall focus and help you feel more confident. Water is more viscous than air which allows more muscle resistance. This not just increases strength but also builds mental endurance with minimal physical pain. An ideal activity for patients with brain injuries, aquatic therapy is perfect for people of all ages, strength levels, and genders.

Knitting

Knitting is a good exercise for individuals with brain injuries since it engages numerous parts of the brain simultaneously. It also offers TBI sufferers a sense of control they may have lost after their injury because mistakes are readily undone.

Furthermore, knitting is good for TBI patients who have difficulty paying attention. Unlike some of the other tasks discussed in this article, knitting does not require additional subscriptions or fees to get started. All you need is the right ingredients and a few introductory videos over platforms like YouTube to get started. Knitting can also help you enhance your fine motor skills and hand functions, which is one of the significant concerns of accident injury doctors treating patients with TBI.

Conclusion

Accidents can result in complicated issues such as traumatic brain injuries. It can cause different problems that impact your physical and mental health. To prevent TBI, you can perform different recreational activities that make you stronger mentally and relieve you from stress and depression that comes from a car accident. You can hire professional help or do it by yourself, depending on the intensity of your injury.









