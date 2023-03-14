How to Secure The Job You Want This Year

Making a career change is a daunting process for some. It often takes longer than expected and can be competitive. So, here is some guidance to ensure you secure the job you want this year.

Think Carefully About Your Career Change

Whether you are starting your first job after college or making a change, you need to know what you want. Start by looking into the job and making a list of the skills and qualifications you need to do it. A Checkr’s study shows that 77% of Americans will search for jobs in 2023. So you need to stand out more than the others. Look for job descriptions and requirements for the jobs you’re interested in. And you could also try reaching out to people through sites like LinkedIn.

Update Your Resume Accordingly

If you are looking for a new job in a field that interests you, you will probably apply for a lot of different positions. And doing this can get boring. But NEVER use generic CVs and cover letters when you apply for a role. Employers will see this and throw away your application right away. So, make sure that your resume and cover letter are current and fit the job you want. Showcase your skills and experience that are important. It also helps to list any achievements.

Secure the Job You Want by Networking

People often forget that getting to know other people is an important part of getting a new job these days. Job applications and listed skills aren’t always enough. Because of this, networking is an important part of looking for a job. This is easy to do if you go to job fairs and industry events and connect with professionals in your desired field through social media sites like LinkedIn. Networking can also help you find out about job openings and get referrals.

Prepare Yourself Well for an Interview

Putting in job applications is just the beginning. You really need to pay attention to the interview. If you are chosen for an interview, you should learn more about the company and the job before you go. And make sure you know how to answer common interview questions and practice them. You should be able to answer questions about the role’s technical side. And if you have dead air, you almost certainly won’t get the job. So prepare, prepare, and prepare some more.

Be Sure to Follow Up Afterward

Not many people do this. But most employers like it when you follow up after an interview or application. It shows that you care about the part which they like. You could also send the interviewer a thank-you note after the meeting. This shows that you’re grateful for the chance and can help the company remember you for the job. You can also make the note more personal by mentioning something you talked about during the interview, like a shared passion.

Summary

With so many in the job market, it can be challenging to secure the job you want. But it helps to identify your desired role, network in the sector, and perhaps follow up after an interview.