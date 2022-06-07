11 Skills That are Sure to Enhance Your Career

Whether you are currently looking for a new job or you are simply looking for ways you can boost your resume and make yourself as employable as possible for the future, there are a number of skills that are sure to enhance your career at every turn.

Below are some of the most useful and desired skills that employers look for, which could help you to stand out from the competition and make your climb up the career ladder much less strenuous overall:

1. Foreign languages

If you are able to speak more than one language, then you are always going to have more career opportunities than the average person. In today’s globalized working environment, employers are always looking for people who can translate documents, entertain foreign clients and work for their interests overseas. Not only that, but thanks to apps like Duolingo, it has never been easier to actually learn a foreign language, which means this is one skill you can acquire with a little work, for sure.

2. First aid skills

If you are looking for a skill that is relatively easy to learn, which will really make employers take note, then you need to be googling CPR training near me. Why? Because if you know how to help co-workers, clients, and anyone else who may be at your place of work, during a medical emergency, you will automatically become one of the more valuable employees in any industry. Having a trained first aider on the team is smart and most employers know and value that. Not only that, but it is just a good life skill to have generally too.

3. Coding

Even if you are not planning to pursue a career in the It industry, having basic computer coding skills can really enhance your career and get your hired. Why? Because most companies these days use computers, apps, and websites to run their corporations, If they can have someone on staff who can help out with basic It issues, even if it is not their main job, then that is going to be something that is very attractive to them. Of course, if you are able to code, then you can also start your own company or become a contractor and earn a lucrative salary that way too.

4. Public speaking

If you are a great public speaker who can draw people in, keep them riveted and make them feel like they have had a great time, then you are always going to be in demand. Businesses of all kinds need good public speakers to help them win clients, convey ideas and convert customers. Luckily, public speaking is something you can learn to improve by joining organizations like Toastmasters, practising regularly, and never giving up.

5. Social media skills

Being able to be funny, informative and on point on social media is a skill that is very much valued in 2022 where o much of a company’s marketing is conducted online, and where a well-thought-out tweet or Instagram story can bring in a lot of business. There are courses that will help you to improve your social media game, but really, just practice on your own personal accounts by thinking of witty or interesting things to post that will appeal to as many people as possible. Will help you to build this skill too.

6. Leadership

Employers are always looking for people who are strong leaders. The best teams are those that have someone strong, fair, and kind at the helm; someone who can clearly convey what needs to be done and positively encourage people to work together to make things happen. If you are the kind of person who can inspire others to do their best work, and you are able to demonstrate that ability to employers, you will never struggle to find the perfect role for you.

7. Digital skills

It should almost go without saying that if you want to give yourself the best chance of climbing the career ladder as quickly as possible. You absolutely need to have basic digital skills. You need to be able to work a computer, create databases, use spreadsheet apps, know how to build basic websites, and so on. So much of what businesses do these days is done using computers, in every industry from banking to publishing, so if your digital literacy is lacking, then you are going to find it exceedingly difficult to get very far at all.

8. Interpersonal skills

Something else that is a pretty basic requirement for anyone who is serious about building a successful career is good interpersonal skills. You need to be able to get on with the people you work with, put clients at ease, avoid rubbing anyone the wrong way, and generally create a positive impression of yourself if you are to get anywhere at all in corporate life. If your social skills are not the best, then it really is true that faking it ‘til you make it can work well. As can practising in social situations where you feel safe to do so.

9. Self-management

Being able to work independently and manage your own tasks without huge amounts of help or input from colleagues and superiors is a really attractive skill that many employers look for. It shows that you know your stuff and that you will not end up taking a lot of your peers’ valuable time when you are not sure what to do or how to proceed. Independence is such an important part of being successful that it is one skill you should most certainly work on if you have not already.

10. Photo/video editing

Depending on your chosen career path, this may not be as essential as some of the other skills on this list, but right now, many employers do value candidates who can show experience or ability in editing video and photo content because, of course, social media plays such a big role in marketing companies, that anyone who can do these things will be able to help with the creation of higher quality content, and that is something few employers will want to pass up.

11. Grit

All that being said, if you do not have grit; if you are not willing to work hard, do what you need to do, and preserve no matter what, it will be exceedingly difficult for you to pursue your career goals as effectively as you otherwise might.

So, if you do nothing else, work on developing a strong will, a willingness to keep going no matter how many knocks you take, and a determination to bag that dream job, whatever it may be. If you can do this, not only are you more likely to meet your goals, but you will almost certainly come across as an impressive candidate when you are interviewing for jobs too.

You may not be able to acquire all of these career-enhancing skills right now, and perhaps some of them are not at the top of your list to ever acquire depending on your particular career goals, but there is no denying that the more of these things you can do in the working environment, the more employable you will be, and the more successful your career is likely to be, whatever you choose to do in your working life. So, be sure to work on learning at least a few of these skills today, and never stop improving yourself if you want to succeed.