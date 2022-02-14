How to Get Prepared for 2022 Hot Girl Summer

It’s only February, but the summertime is slowly beginning to rear its head around the corner. The flowers are blooming, the sun is beginning to shine, and even the temperatures are beginning to rise. Hot Girl Summer of 2021 was a major hit, so why not make 2022 the best sequel? Before you go pick out your new sundress, strap on some heels, or grab your sunglasses, it’s important to first get prepared for hot girl summer.

This is going to include working on your body confidence, creating some fun plans in the great outdoors, bust out the cute clothes, and don’t forget to soak up the sun! So here are some fabulous tips for getting prepared for 2022 Hot Girl Summer!

Work on your confidence

Staying body confident during the hot girl summer is no easy task. In fact, it’s generally difficult to feel confident at all for most of us. It’s always easy to work others up but the hardest batter is working yourself up to feel good and confident. While it can be difficult to make yourself feel confident, no matter if it’s your physical appearance such as your body, your personality, or anything else. It’s important to know that even the coolest and most confident of people, body-positive influencers also struggle with their self-esteem regularly.

It’s not an easy road and the journey itself to getting confident in yourself isn’t the easiest journey. But once you’re there at the destination, it feels incredible. So this is the very first thing you need to work on when getting prepared for 2022 hot girl summer.

Start exercising regularly

Exercising isn’t just about making yourself look good, one of the best parts about exercise is the fact that it’s going to make you feel good. Exercising, especially cardio, releases endorphins. Even when you’re all out of breath, hot, sweaty, and sticky, you’re going to feel great mentally. Sure, physically speaking you may experience some soreness and shortness of breath. This is totally common and one of the downsides to exercising, but even after all of that burn you’re still going to feel so happy, satisfied, and even proud that you toughed it out.

Regular exercise improves your mood, just being in a good mood is going to drastically help with getting more confidence and feeling happier overall. Even if you’re someone who absolutely hates to exercise, it’s important to know that it’s a way to get yourself feeling healthier as everyone needs daily physical activity. There are plenty of options, and if you’re someone who despises going to the gym, just know that there are still plenty of options for you.

You can look into full-body workouts, YouTube dancing videos, cycling, walking, ballet, and so much more. Just pick something that you’re going to like as this is going to be the best and the easiest way to make exercise feel like it’s less of a chore. It’s a bit tough at first, but the more you do it, the easier it gets, and even the more enjoyable it becomes as well. So get yourself a head start on the hot girl summer 2022 edition by jump-starting your exercise journey!

Wear what makes you happy

Do you follow trends? Do you like the trends that you follow? What about fashion trends? Are these things that you enjoy wearing? If you want to feel hot then you have to wear what you like, not what others like. What makes you feel good? What makes you feel like the sexiest person alive? Clothing is one of the best ways to express ourselves but it’s also one of the best ways to feel confident as well.

Treat yourself to some nice clothes. Whether this is some of your favorite outfits that you have on hand or maybe some that you’ve been wanting to buy. Don’t forget the swimsuits either. Maybe you’ll want to look into some high-waisted bikini bottoms to help flaunt what you got. Overall, clothes are one of the best ways to make yourself feel hot. It’s one of the easiest ways too because you’re getting to express yourself but clothes have a way of accentuating the body as well. So whether you’re getting out your old clothes, buying some from a thrift shop, or even some that are brand new, don’t hesitate to use fashion as your weapon for 2022’s hot girl summer.

Get organized

If you’re looking to be “that girl” then one of the ways to jumpstart the “that girl” journey is through organization. That Girl is organized, she’s clean, she knows where everything is, and her priorities are straight. If you want to be That Girl then you’re going to have to get into the “work hard, play hard” mentality. Hot girl summer is all about having fun but you want to maintain fun and have little to no stress by getting yourself organized first.

It’s crucial to get organized, whether you’re studying, working, owning a business, or whatever it is that you’re doing. It’s best to stay organized and on top of things. This can include decluttering your home, physical space such as your office, but also your digital space as well. You don’t want to scramble to find what you need. You don’t want to scramble to get the time that you need. So the first step to being That Girl and having a hot girl summer includes getting organized because this is going to be the best way to get yourself a stress-free summer as well.

Prioritize yourself

We live in a world where we’re expected to put everyone before ourselves. While it is important to incorporate selfless acts, it’s also very important to just think about yourself. There are some situations where you should be selfless but there are going to be others where it’s acceptable to be selfish. Don’t be afraid to prioritize yourself, whether you need a mental health day, need to sleep in, or anything else. In order to show love and compassion to others, you need to first give it to yourself.

Have a skincare routine

The complexion is a major part of looking hot and feeling hot for the summer. As we age our skin begins to age with it, this includes losing collagen, getting wrinkles, and other signs of aging. These are all very common of course, and there isn’t anything scary with aging. But it is important to prioritize skincare. This can make the aging process go a bit slower but it’s what your skin needs as well to stay happy and healthy.

A great example would be SPF. Your body needs sunscreen, this doesn’t just slow down the aging process but it’s also for protecting your skin from the harmful sun rays. These cause damage to your skin such as sunburns but even have the potential to cause skin cancer as well. It’s so important to take the case of your skin, this is going to make you look good in the process but it’s keeping yourself protected as well. So make sure you create a skincare routine that you can stay dedicated to every day and don’t forget to wear sunscreen every single day!

Create a makeup routine

Makeup is obviously not a requirement for hot girl summer, but even the tiniest bit of makeup can be a major confidence booster while showing off some of your best facial features. Even if you’re on a tight budget, you can always splurge just a little bit to get yourself something nice such as a new palette. These don’t have to be expensive and can look great.

The summer is perfect for having natural looks. So you may want to invest in a CC cream that has some SPF in it. This can also include lipsticks or lip balm that include SPF and so much more. Since you’re going to be under the bright sun throughout the summer, you’re going to want to tweak your makeup routine a bit as you’ll want to ensure that the sun doesn’t cause you to sweat off anything (plus you need to keep your skin protected). So makeup can not only make you look good, and feel good this upcoming summer, but it has the power to help protect your skin as well.

Watch your diet

Another way to be That Girl during hot girl summer is to watch what you eat. This isn’t because it’s going to affect how you look, but it’s going to affect how you feel both physically and mentally. In the winter, we tend to want to eat more. It’s just something that our bodies naturally do. We crave more fatty foods as this helps keep us warm during the winter. While this is common for our ancestors, the human body hasn’t evolved too much as it still wants to do it in the modern day.

Even though it’s still winter, it’s important to try and push yourself into eating a sufficient amount of calories, track your macronutrients, and just eat clean all around. This includes kicking out junk food, eating them in moderation, kicking out anything processed, and having a cleaner diet of whole foods. It may even be helpful to log these into an app such as MyFitnessPal.









