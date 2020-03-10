How To Infuse CBD In Your Food To Get The Maximum Health Benefits

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, has become one of the most popular natural solutions for health issues like stress, restlessness, anxiety, and even physical pain. CBD had earlier been available only in oil form, but now, we also have tinctures, edibles, gummies, vape juice, patches, and creams.

Indeed, there is no shortage of reliable CBD products in the market, and you simply have to choose which ones are appropriate for your needs. But if you want to get a little more creative and break free from your usual CBD routines, you can also start using CBD to “season” your favorite recipes.

CBD As Your “Secret Ingredient”

Studies have shown the effectiveness of CBD oil in treating intense and chronic pain through direct intake or application. Apparently, however, that’s not the only way that CBD oil can be used. You can also prepare it with your food as a means of getting your CBD dosage for the day.

Before you get too excited, CBD-infused foods aren’t anything like “space cakes” or food that’s marijuana-infused. CBD, after all, isn’t psychoactive like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the main component that makes marijuana users high. It will, however, help you feel relaxed if you get the dosage right.

Ready to experiment with CBD in the kitchen? Listed below are the guidelines that you should remember to ensure that you’ll serve the best CBD-infused food on the table:

Choose The Right CBD Product

You may think that CBD oil is readily suitable for cooking, but that’s not how it works. Tinctures, meanwhile, are best saved for salads and smoothies.

A CBD isolate, on the other hand, is a CBD product that has been made into crystalline powder. This is recommended for your recipes because its purity levels are high. It’s also easy to gauge what the proper dose is depending on what you’re making.

If you really want to cook meals with CBD, however, you’re better off looking for CBD-infused olive oil that has been made especially for cooking.

Know The Appropriate CBD Dosage For You

The product you’ll choose to use usually has dosage information on its packaging. This is what you should refer to when figuring out how much you should put into your food.

Of course, make sure that you’ve talked this over with your doctor before trying it out. CBD may be popular for its health benefits, but you should know how to exercise caution so you won’t endanger your health.

Keep It Away From Heat

CBD oil, upon consumption, undergoes a natural process that binds its cannabinoids with your body’s ECS (endocannabinoid system) receptors. However, heating it up will cause the CBD to evaporate. This is why you shouldn’t use pure CBD oil for cooking, as it will only lose its potency and effectiveness.

Instead, if you’re ever going to use pure CBD oil, it’s better to put it as a “seasoning” on the final product. For example, instead of adding CBD into your cake batter before baking, better add it on the cake icing afterward.

Or, if you want to add CBD to your breakfast, you may choose to put CBD-infused butter when you’re done cooking. Here’s how to create CBD-infused butter:

Put 500g of butter (cut into small pieces) into a saucepan.

Slowly add 15ml CBD oil plus 1-quart of water.

Cook mixture for 3-4 hours under low heat.

Stir the mixture every 30 minutes.

When the mixture has combined, transfer into a container and chill for about 2 hours.

You can then use your CBD-infused butter for your snacks and meals.

Pair CBD With Healthy Fats

Since CBD is actually fat-soluble, this means that your body absorbs it best when you consume it with healthy fats. For instance, if you have a CBD isolate, you may choose to add it to your fat-rich oils like avocado, coconut, and olive oil.

Other food items that would do great with CBD include avocado toast, peanut butter, pesto sauce, smoothies, and Greek yogurt. Adding it as a seasoning to salmon, tuna, and other fatty fish is also recommended.

Brighten Up Your Day By Infusing Your Food With CBD

Consuming CBD oil doesn’t have to be plain and boring; you can always incorporate it with the usual food that you’ve been eating. Following the aforementioned rules should inspire you with more ideas on how you can get the most out of CBD, especially if you’re a cooking or baking enthusiast.

You don’t have to stick with your usual routines to experience CBD’s best effects. You simply have to use your favorite products in another way to come up with more ways to enjoy CBD.

