CBD: What You Need To Know About The Marketplace

For most, the start of the new decade brings hope, confidence, and happiness all from three little letters, CBD. Before the passing of the farm bill and the explosion of the CBD industry, individuals had little hope regarding natural healing or natural pain relief. A new day of alternative natural healing is here and it’s causing positive chaos and awareness for its medicinal benefits. Societies are excited as the direction of the CBD industry is showing promising results and making its mark as the go-to product for healing.

Intro to CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over a hundred naturally occurring compounds found in the cannabis plant. CBD has a rich controversial history as a medicine going back thousands of years. Although its economic and medicinal benefits have been known for years, due to propaganda, the hemp plant was banned and has been categorized and group with its close relative THC. This caused confusion amongst societies that CBD causes a psychoactive “high” feeling with negative effects on the brain. CBD and THC derive from the same plant family but are different in many ways. The biggest difference between the two is THC ability to produce a “high” feeling once consumed. CBD is a safe, non-addictive substance that attaches to CB1 and CB2 receptors inside of our bodies that help with pain relief and increase good health by correcting bodily dysfunctions. The fact that CBD is therapeutically potent as well as non-intoxicating and easy to take, makes it an appealing alternative option for those considering taking CBD for the first time.

Inside the Market

Due to its benefits, it’s no surprise that CBD has managed to grasp the attention of a global consumer market in a short period of time. Like all products and due to the stigma place on CBD, skepticism was the first response. As more and more studies are being published about its medicinal abilities, skepticism is quickly turning into hope. Currently, the CBD market is unregulated by the FDA which has no set restrictions. As a result, companies are entering the market daily, creating confusion as consumers curious about adding CBD into their daily regimen don’t know where to begin. Consumers curious about CBD should do their research and learn more about the marketplace as well as the different companies before making a purchase.

Quality you can trust

It’s hard to choose a certain brand when everyone claims to have the best product overall. The over-saturation and competition of the marketplace have some companies cutting corners just to compete. Bad business practices cause confusion and doubt about the effectiveness and quality of CBD in general. We know how difficult it can be not having any knowledge about CBD and being a first-timer selecting the right company. CBD has a variety of ways in which it can be consumed, from cbd oil tinctures to cbd gummies. We know how confusing it can be navigating the CBD marketplace, so to make your CBD journey easier, we’ve compiled a checklist to help you decide on the right product and company.

What to know before choosing a CBD brand

What is the reputation of the company? (When was the company established and operable?)

When selecting a brand, it’s recommended to choose a company that is established. Companies established in the industry longer, usually have expertise and wisdom. You can often tie grade a company quality by the longevity of their business.

What’s the origin of their hemp (where’s it from?) How is it extracted?

It’s very important to know where a company purchases their hemp. Not all origins have strict cultivation laws, so we strongly urge customers to buy CBD products that are made from domestic hemp as opposed to foreign hemp. Out of the two common extraction processes, ethanol and Co2, we strongly suggest choosing companies that use Co2 as their extraction method, as this is the industry standard.

Transparency

Within any company, transparency builds trust and solid relationships. Companies that make their third-party lab results are always available and publicly displayed are companies to go to for products you can trust. Lab results accompanied by QR codes give the extra confidence of knowing exactly what is in the product you purchased.

Test Results

Just looking at a test result isn’t enough. Some test results may be outdated and invalid so makes sure you buy from companies who have up-to-date test results. (preferably 6-8 months after the testing). Also always make sure that the lab results are prepared for the brand name or company associated with the test result.

Customer Service

We’ve all known the frustration of dealing with a company that doesn’t have live people for customer service. What if you had an issue with your order or a product? It’s strongly suggested to go with a company where you can easily reach customer service to resolve your issues.

