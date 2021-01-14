

Felines are smart, lovely creatures that can survive on their own. By welcoming them into your home, they come under your care and responsibility. It’s your responsibility as the pet owner to provide them with their necessities, including food and nutrition, a safe habitat, and access to veterinary care.

No matter how cute your feline companions are, you’ll have to constantly deal with cleaning their mess, including their litter. Not so cute, right? Although it can be dreadful to handle your cat’s litter several times a day, litter boxes and sand can make your work easier as it creates a more hygienic environment for your feline.



Importance of Cat Litter Hygiene

Using a litter box with sand is the gold standard for disposing of feline wastes. Assigning a designated litter corner for your cat trains him. Having a cat litter box protects your house from unwanted dirt for overall household hygiene.

As essential tools in your feline’s life, you should choose the best litter equipment. Litter boxes can vary from simple rectangular boxes to expensive cleaning boxes. Also, litter sand quality affects your cat’s training, so it’s paramount to choose the best cat litters from sites like Petsumer.com.

Could your cat’s litter possibly affect his health? Because cat litter contains biological waste, exposure to health risks is possible, especially if owners can’t maintain cat litter hygiene. Here are some points to take note of:



The Dangers of Ammonia

Cat litter boxes that aren’t regularly cleaned will accumulate dirt over time. Because litter boxes are typically placed in low-traffic areas of your home, some pet owners might not notice the smell unless the litter box has reached its limit. As a result, your cat can be at risk for ammonia poisoning.

In one compelling study, researchers investigated the potential toxicity effects of ammonia inhalation in felines. According to their findings, the impact of ammonia in cats had two phases: The first are fatal acute respiratory effects. The second phase may lead to debilitating chronic respiratory dysfunction.

Ideally, you should clean your cat’s litter box twice a week or even every other day if more than one feline uses the litter box. However, if you have too many cats in the household, it would be best to have as many cat litter boxes as possible to prevent the buildup of ammonia fumes throughout the day. Doing so also contributes to better indoor air quality.



Other Cat Litter Problems That Impact Cats

Your cat’s litter box should be in a private area with little to no distractions to keep him at ease. If he doesn’t feel like the litter box is a safe space, he might find other places to litter.



Bottom Line

Adopting and welcoming a pet into your home requires many research and considerations, and one of them revolves around taking care of your feline’s litter environment. When first-time pet owners hear about cat litter, they immediately think of ways to minimize human health risks through proper litter disposal, but it can significantly impact your feline more than you. So, the next time you cringe at the thought of cleaning up the box, remember how a neglected one can impact the health of your pet.















