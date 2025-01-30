Taking a flight for the first time, especially solo, can be a somewhat worrying experience, and that’s totally understandable. Even if you’re fine with buses and trains, a flight is a big step up.

It’s clear that getting to the airport with plenty of time to spare is a good step, and common sense like that will take you a long way. After all, most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before a national flight and three hours before an international one, at least for the most part, because it allows time for check-in, security screening, and any unexpected delays.

But while all this seems obvious, on the face of it you might be worried about the whole rigamarole about the process, like what you can bring with you, when you need to check in bags, what security is like, and the rest of it.

So, let’s help you, with a simple guide for first-time flyers:

Checking In & Dropping Off Luggage

Check-in is where you confirm your presence on the flight and receive a boarding pass for when the plane is waiting in departures. Many airlines allow online check-in 24 hours before departure, which can save time at the airport, so it might be worth itlooking for that. If you’re traveling with only a carry-on bag, you can head straight to security, however, if you have checked luggage, you’ll need to drop it off at the airline’s check-in counter or kiosk.

Your bag will be tagged and sent to the plane’s cargo hold, and sometimes you can purchase extra inusrance if you wish to. Make sure it’s within the airline’s size and weight limits to avoid extra fees, because they may charge you even if you’re 1kg over. If you’re heading on a day trip and don’t want to carry bags around, options like luggage storage Boston can be useful.

Security Screening

Airport security is one of the most structured steps of the process for obvious reasons, and knowing what to expect can make it easier. For the most part, it’s pretty obvious. You’ll need to show your boarding pass and ID, then place your belongings in trays for screening, including anything in your pockets. This includes removing laptops, liquids (which must be in small containers) or thrown away, and sometimes shoes, belts, or jackets.

Usually, you walk through a scan or have a staff member use a metal-detecting wand to see if you have anything untoward. If anything triggers an alert, a security officer may inspect your bag but don’t worry, that doesn’t mean you’ve done anything wrong. You may just be selected for a random check. Sometimes you may see a dog who sniffs you for any residue of prohibited substances, but don’t worry, they’re very highly trained and even if they give a false alert, you’re usually fine. It’s easy to feel somewhat guilty at a time like this, even if you’re not breaking any law, but don’t worry, you won’t be accused of anything you haven’t done. Sometimes border control agencies will ask you to declare anything you have, like food for example, so they know in advance. For instance, in Australia they might not want you to bring certain seeds in as they could spoil crop yields.

Going Through Terminal

After security is done you’ll enter the terminal, where you can find shops, restaurants, and seating areas to wait for your flight. This is a good time to grab a snack, charge your devices with the charging ports, or check your gate information again. Gates sometimes change, so keeping an eye on the screens is a good idea for the most part.

Most airports announce boarding times around 30 to 45 minutes before departure. When your group is called, you’ll line up, scan your boarding pass, and walk through the bridge to board the plane. If you have a seat already booked for you or assigned, check your boarding pass to find it. That doesn’t always happen though. Duty free shopping can sometimes save you money, so it can’t hurt to check what items are being sold.

Baggage Claim & Exiting the Airport

Once your plane lands successfully and reaches the gate, passengers will leave the plane and head toward baggage claim to get their luggage. If you have checked luggage, look for the carousel that is clearly marked as your flight, in most airports signs and screens will point to the right one. Bags usually arrive within 15–30 minutes, though it might take longer, so be patient and ask if it takes longer than an hour.

If you only have a carry-on, you can head straight for the exit of course. Depending on your destination, you might also go through customs and immigration before leaving the airport. For example, flight from an EU to EU nation won’t, but UK to EU, for obvious reasons, will.

With this advice, we hope you can feel more confident about your flights to and from any country, especially for the first time. You’re sure to nail it.