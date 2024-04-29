No matter how busy your schedule gets as a working woman, time must be set aside for traveling and giving yourself the break you deserve. And chances are, those in your circle also prioritize travel for their self-care and mental health. As you and your friends approach this stage where trips and vacations have become an essential part of your life, it helps to think of gift-giving as a way to encourage this zest for new adventures and experiences.

In other words, besides giving your loved ones thoughtful gifts like stationery and scented candles during the holiday season, you can also go the practical route and present them with essentials they can utilize for their upcoming summer trips. Below, we highlight some travel gift ideas that your jetsetter friends will surely enjoy.

Sunscreen

As mentioned in the previously linked post, sunscreen is important for skin protection all year round, but it’s especially crucial during the summer months to reduce the risk of sunburn. The said post recommended Black Girl Sunscreen, which was created to protect dark skin tones without the white cast.

Specifically, the brand offers Make it Hybrid sunscreen, which has SPF 50 for broad-spectrum ultraviolet protection. The formulation is also lightweight despite being mineral and synthetic, making it easy to reapply sunscreen whether you’re strolling on the beach or doing outdoor activities like surfing.

Luxury sunglasses

Since sunscreen can’t protect all the body parts vulnerable to sun damage, including the eyes, any traveler would know that sunglasses are a must-have for every trip. Fortunately, it has become easier to shop for luxury sunglasses online, as leading eyewear retailer Target Optical has a wide range of prescription and non-prescription options to help your friends balance style and function no matter where they go.

For instance, Ralph by Ralph Lauren offers oversized sunglasses that are a universal fit for a versatile statement piece. Meanwhile, polarized options from iconic sunglasses Ray-Ban are a perfect gift for your traveler friends who like outdoor adventures, as the lenses can help improve visual clarity and color perception for optimal safety.

Power bank

Whether your friends plan to travel domestically or overseas, the last thing they want to happen is their phone dying while they’re using it to navigate to their destination or take pictures. In this case, it helps to give them a portable power bank with enough capacity to power up phones while on the go.

The ROKFORM Magnetic Power Bank can be attached to the back of MagSafe-compatible phones, making it easy and stress-free to store and carry around. It’s also equipped with a 5000mAh capacity that offers up to 7.5W of wireless charging without the need for pesky cords or cables.

Water filter bottle

Hydration is essential to overall health and wellness, but those traveling to remote areas like mountains and islands for thrill-seeking adventures might find it hard to access potable water at all times.

So, instead of an ordinary insulated tumbler, you can gift them a water filter bottle that ensures safe drinking water by removing unsafe contaminants and bacteria. Not only does the Water-to-Go filter help reduce the risk of water-borne illnesses, but it also helps the environment by being sustainably produced from sugarcane as opposed to single-use plastic.

As you add these travel-friendly gifts to your shopping list, remember to also consider your budget and your friends’ personal preferences when looking for specific brands and products.