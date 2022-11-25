A BAUCE’s Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are upon us. As you begin buying gifts for your loved ones, be sure to check out the following products and experiences. Whether you’re looking for beauty, fashion, home goods, foods, and/or gifts for the little BAUCEs in your life, BAUCE has you covered with this comprehensive gift guide.

They offer an impressive array of different skincare products such as face oils, brightening serums, and body scrubs. BAUCE has previously profiled AxV’s founder Asata Evans, and it is clear that this brand combines top-quality recipes and a mission of inclusivity. Be sure to check out the company’s Instagram to learn more.

Source: AxV Beauty

Do you know someone who loves to express themselves through their makeup? Do they use their skin as a blank canvas to display vibrant colors and stunning visuals? If so, look no further than The Crayon Case. This must-have beauty brand was created by Reynell Steward, who is also known as Supa Cent who was featured recently on BAUCE. The Crayon Case’s Instagram features beautiful looks that customers can recreate using eye shadow palettes, powerful lipstick, and iridescent highlighters.

Source: The Crayon Case

It will bring joy to the cosmetic enthusiast in your life. Yaminah, the company’s founder, spoke to BAUCE earlier this year about how she pursues innovation in the beauty industry. YANY is truly a one-stop shop as it sells everything from beauty products to skincare, to cosmetic equipment. Take a look at some of the YANY team’s tutorials on their Instagram page.

Source: YANY Beauty

There is a certain excitement that comes when a mysterious and fun gift arrives on your doorstep. Give anticipation as a present with a subscription to the Mental Wealth box. You can purchase subscriptions between three to twelve months in length. These boxes include four to six items to help encourage relaxation and meditation such as journals, candles, and bath bombs. Read some of their inspirational content on their Instagram account.

Source: Mental Wealth

Sunscreen is a must-have regardless of the time of year. Buy the perfect stocking stuffer and gift some SPF to your loved ones with Black Girl Sunscreen. Shontay Lundy is merging beauty, skin health, and innovation with her impressive range of skincare offerings. Get your glow on and preview the radiance of Black Girl Sunscreen on their Instagram.

Source: Black Girl Sunscreen

Help your loved one usher in the New Year with a perfect manicure. Bernadette Thompson is a celebrated nail artist whose client list includes stars like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande. Through her nail polish collection, other people can access Bernadette’s amazing products as well. See some of the dazzling designs on the company’s Instagram.

Source: Pinterest

Press-on nails make the perfect gift for busy BAUCEs. With its vibrant variety of visuals, Nail Candy displays quite a few compelling choices. Whether your loved ones like to rock coffin-shaped nails, stiletto style, square, or round nails, you can find what you are looking for with Nail Candy. Neon shades, beautiful patterns, and other elegant options can be viewed on the company’s Instagram account.

Source: Nail Candy Nails

The holiday season can lead to dry skin and hair for BAUCEs who live in cooler climates. Whitney Eaddy’s Juices and Botanics is a great remedy for anyone who wants their natural hair to thrive throughout the year. In her BAUCE interview, Whitney was radiant as she spoke about her company’s mission. To its core, Juices and Botanics helps customers on their journey to healthy hair.

Source: Juices and Botanics

This is a brand that lives up to its hype. It comes as no surprise that the company’s Instagram includes loads of enthusiastic customer testimonials. Their website even includes a quiz where people can answer a few simple questions and determine which merchandise will address their hair care needs.

Source: Mielle

Get the perfect gift for the chameleon in your life who likes to switch up their hairstyle every now and then. Big Chop Hair sells high-quality clip-ins and wigs. This gift can be a bit on the pricey side, but it can last a long time with proper care and maintenance. Witness the breathtaking looks on the company’s Instagram page.

Source: Unsplash

We all have that friend who plans every single detail of their life in the pages of a beautiful notebook or journal. With Effie’s Paper, you can help your people stay organized and inspired with lovely stationery. Take a look at other gifts from Effie’s Paper such as wallets, mugs, hats, and keychains on its Instagram page.

Source: Effie’s Stationery

Bring warmth into your friends’ homes with a candle. LaRoux candles combine luxury and accessibility for their customers. The company’s Instagram account shares its core mission: Empowering women of color to form a deeper commitment to themselves, to each other, and to the changing world.

Source: La Roux

The holidays are a perfect time to pursue a digital detox and pursue entertainment beyond technology. A+X Puzzles are a great form of non-digital amusement. Amanda Wilson, the founder, is passionate about educational toys and has shared that desire with the world. The company features images of very satisfied customers on their social media pages.

Source: A+X Puzzles

Lupita Nyong’o is a talented actress and humanitarian. But in 2019, she added another credential to her resume: children’s book author. Lupita’s book, Sulwe, is a testament to loving the skin you are in regardless of your complexion.

Source: Sulwebylupita.com

Give the gift of history to the little ones in your life with books by Carole Boston Weatherford. This prolific author and poet have written children’s books about important historical figures such as Fannie Lou Hammer, Gordon Parks, and Harriet Tubman.

Source: African American Literature Book Club

Representation matters, even when there is an element of fantasy included. That’s why Afro Unicorn makes an excellent gift for the young creatives in your life. April Showers designed this colorful brand, which includes clothing, toys, and school supplies. Witness the magic of Afro Unicorn on its Instagram page.

Source: Walmart.com

Help your loved ones unwind with the gift of Brooklyn Tea. Options such as Kyoto cherry rose, ginger turmeric, and cucumber melon green grace the menu. If you live in Atlanta or New York, you can treat your loved one to an in-person tea experience in one of their brick-and-mortar stores.

Source: Brooklyn Tea

They boast an impressive array of necklaces, rings, and earrings. These timeless pieces complete any look and range from understated elegance to bold statement pieces.

Source: Sucre Couture

If you are willing to get a big-ticket item for the purse enthusiast in your life, then you have to check out Amina Iris. This brand has garnered praise from celebrities and people from all walks of life. Their pieces are compact and creative. Look at the fall and summer collections on the company’s Instagram page.

Source: CNBC

This is the brainchild of the brilliant artist, Lizzo. Her pieces encourage people to feel comfortable as they hang out and relax or while working out.

Source: CNN