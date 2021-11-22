Great Party Drink Ideas That Will Make Your Guests Never Want to Leave

Maybe you’ve worked behind the bar for a while. So you might know a thing or two about showing a guest a good time and making some of the best drinks around.

But when it comes to private events, whether you’re working a party or throwing one yourself, you really need to bring something new to the table to make things memorable.

Bringing new elements to your drink recipes is going to be the game changer when it comes to creating a truly unique guest experience. And the truth is that you really don’t need to think too far outside the box to achieve this goal.

Some of the best drinks are reimagined classics or twists set on contemporary favorites. And the secret is to not change things too much, but just the right amount. So if you’re ready to throw a great party and serve up some new libatious memories, the following tutorial will help you out.

Whipped Delights

If you really want to sell yourself as a mixologist, you need to learn the art of whipped delights. And the fun part is, you’ll be able to use whipped toppings on just about anything without smoky flavors.

Today we have a variety of whipped vodkas on the market, along with several liqueurs that pair well with a whipped topping. Don’t worry, you don’t have to mix a daiquiri to use whipped cream, just be sure that you have plenty of cream chargers ready because your guests are going to love a sweet twist on classic cocktails.

By far, one of the more popular whipped drinks is the dreamsicle. But you can alter this tasty orange beverage by using strawberries in place of citrus, thus creating a tropical masterpiece topped with tasty whipped cream.

Drunken Gummies

Don’t be afraid to bust out one of your high school party favorites when it comes to throwing an adult party or for a party at the bar. And drunken gummy bears are always a hit no matter the setting.

Depending on what flavors you want to work with, you’ll have a variety to choose from. But if you want to make your guest’s taste buds tingle, don’t soak your bears in spirits such as basic Vodka. Instead, use a flavored vodka or a cherry or apricot brandy to bring out the flavors of the gummies.

The best way to prepare these juvenile treats is to let them soak in the spirits overnight, that way they’ll get nice and fat and saturated. And stick a toothpick in the bellies to make them easy to pull out.

Then, when a guest pops one in the mouth, be prepared for a flavor explosion that’s sure to be a welcomed treat.

Punch Bowls

We can’t forget about the classic punch bowls. But this is the type of punch that you’re going to spike and not get in trouble over.

Punch bowls are great for parties, and you can stylize your punch bowls with a theme if you want to add a bit of flair to your party.

For example, if you have an outdoor beach bash planned, the Shark Attack is the perfect punch bowl. All you’ll need to do is to buy a few toy sharks and make a large batch of Blue Hawaiin using Blue Curacao, pineapple Juice, a little sour mix and any white Rum of your preference.

Once you’ve filled the bowl, fill your sharks with maraschino cherry juice or grenadine and let them float in the bowl. You’ll not only have a fun conversation starter, the cherry juice will sweeten the punch just right.

Parties are a great way to flex your mixology muscles. And you can feel free to be as creative as you want. But parties do get out of hand at times. Just remember to ensure that your guests are drinking responsibly, and that nobody is leaving the party intending to drive intoxicated









