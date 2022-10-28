Fitness For Your Health: How Exercise Can Improve Your Overall Wellbeing

How you feel about your health and how healthy you are often depends on what you do to take care of yourself. Of course, there are many other factors at play, such as your genetic makeup, the quality of your diet and where you live, but health experts agree that exercise can really boost your body’s overall wellbeing and help treat or even prevent various health problems. Here are some ways exercise can benefit your health in different areas of life, from managing chronic pain to protecting hearing health.

What are some ways exercise improves your health?

Your fitness routine is instrumental in managing weight-related issues, such as maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risks of type 2 diabetes. But there’s more to fitness than meets the eye, and one thing is for sure, not all health benefits appear when you step on the scale.

One way exercise can improve your health is by reducing the risks of dementia. A recent study found that people who exercised regularly were 33% less likely to develop dementia than those who didn’t.

Chronic pain issues, counting back pain being one of the most frequent complaints, could be partially or even completely alleviated with physical activities.

Finally, another benefit of fitness is protecting your hearing health. Research has shown exercising can reduce the risk of hearing loss in old age and protect your remaining hearing health. Even if you already have hearing loss, keeping an active lifestyle while understanding how to protect your hearing aids can reduce the risk of further deterioration.

What is the best way to start exercising when you are unfit?

It can be difficult to know where to start when you are out of shape or haven’t exercised in a while. To get started, try activities that don’t require any equipment or special skills. It can be a good idea to reach out to a professional fitness coach so you can learn all the techniques.

If you have back pain, avoid high-impact exercises and opt for low-impact exercises, such as walking and swimming, instead.

For hearing health, find an exercise that allows you to protect your ears. High-contact workouts, such as boxing or rugby playing, could lead to accidental blows that could dislodge your hearing aids or cause further damage.

Is there an age when it’s too late to start exercising?

It’s never too late to start exercising! People of any age and fitness level can see many benefits when introducing a regular fitness routine into their lifestyles.

What you want to do, however, is to take your current fitness and strength into consideration when you start working out. Age is not relevant when it comes to what your body can physically do. Plenty of seniors who have been active all their lives can confidently follow an intense workout. On the other hand, someone younger who is new to exercising may not be able to match the same level!

In conclusion, there is a lot to gain from creating a fitness routine at any age. Working out safely can be instrumental in preserving your health for longer. It is important to consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. They will be able to tell you if you have any risks for injury or if there are any medical conditions that may need to be addressed. A trainer or personal coach can also help tailor a workout plan for your needs and goals.