If you’re into trading forex, you’ve probably heard about binary options, which are virtually like a “yes or no” bet on the direction of a currency (usually EUR or USD). Lately, however, you probably started hearing a lot about event contracts, which share a similar idea. Still, while event contracts are accepted as a modern version of traditional binary options, they’re built differently.

When you use new binary options brokers, you usually get better oversight, transparency, and payout mechanisms. Still, both use an all-or-nothing payout system, so success isn’t guaranteed. Understanding the differences could help you choose which option works best for you.

What Are Classic Binary Options?

Classic binary options allow traders to speculate on whether an asset will reach a predetermined price or condition before it expires. The trader will decide on a direction, set up a timeframe, and put the money down.

Here’s what the usual offer looks like:

The trader picks an asset or pairing, which is usually EUR/USD They choose if they expect a “Call” (higher price) or “Put” (lower price) The trader chooses an expiry time, which can be as short as 60 seconds The waiting time for the outcome begins

If your guess is correct, then you can win about 70-90% of the stake you put down. However, if you’re wrong, then you can lose everything from that Forex trade. Because there’s always a margin, you’ll have to predict the market accurately more than half the time if you want to break even.

How Are Event Contracts Different?

Event contracts are similar to classic binary options, in the sense that they’re yes-or-no products. That said, the well-known currencies and contracts are frequently traded on regulated exchanges. They are also linked to real markets that are publicly traded.

Unlike binary options, where the trader selects the direction and expiration date, event contracts have predefined settlement conditions. The expiration date and the potential payout are also set in advance, depending on the specifications of the contract. Still, while the contract’s rules may be set by the seller, the trader can choose whether they want to buy it.

Experienced traders also choose event contracts in favor of spot forex trading because they don’t require the trader to hold a currency position. The value of the trade solely relies on the specific outcome they settle on.

Are Event Contracts Considered a Better Choice?

In terms of structure, many traders consider event contracts a better choice because they offer more transparency. Unlike binary options, you can see the market price in advance, and you already know the settlement rules. Hidden broker spreads won’t slip into the payout, and they’re slightly more flexible. This could make it easier to calculate a potential profit.

Still, a few things will stay the same, including the following:

There’s still a chance you’ll lose the entire stake. Each contract comes with a win or a loss.

Short expiry times can change with a coin flip, as daily moves in EUR/USD are hard to predict.

The costs can still add up from commissions and trades, especially with frequent trading.

You’ll still need an edge, because a contract priced at 50% will get you nothing over time.

The liquidity can be thin, as some contracts can have fewer buyers than sellers, leading to price gaps.

In the end, event contracts on EUR/USD are a better option for those who want a clearly defined risk and thrive on the structure of an exchange-based market. Still, like binary options, they need a tested strategy based on research. Read the contract rules carefully and compare the price you pay with the payout you could get. Once you catch onto a pattern, it gets easier to choose contracts.