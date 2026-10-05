The Power of Reinvention: Kim Baker on Building a Career Beyond the Runway

If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s too late to pivot into the career you actually want, Kim Baker has an answer for you: no. The former plus-size modeling pioneer turned celebrity makeup artist and beauty founder has made a habit of reinventing herself — stepping away from the spotlight in front of the camera to build an entirely new career behind it.

Since transitioning to the makeup industry, she has worked with an impressive roster of celebrity clients, from Toni Braxton and Tiffany Haddish to Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning. But to Kim, the importance of her work goes far beyond the glitz and glam; every time she gets in front of that chair, she’s working to empower what’s within. Entrepreneur, celebrity makeup artist, and founder of Glamazon Beauty, Kim Baker sat down with BAUCE to share her story of powerful reinvention and the importance of nurturing the diva within.

From the Runway to a New Calling

Kim entered the fashion world at 13 years old and spent the next 20 years shooting campaigns and gracing the pages of prominent publications like Vogue, Lucky Magazine, and Essence. While she first came on the scene as a typical size 4 model, she evolved throughout her career, becoming a champion for the plus-size modeling movement.

Although that world might seem glamorous, Kim says the racism and mistreatment she experienced behind the scenes played a major role in her decision to leave.

“There would be times when I would go on castings, and they would say to my agent, ‘you know, I didn’t really want to see a black girl today, but I’ll take a look at Kim,'” she told BAUCE.

When she started seeing more of that kind of treatment, she knew it was time to walk away before it threatened her character. “I don’t want to be a part of this anymore before I catch a case,” she says.

By 2001, Kim decided it was time to leave modeling behind and pursue a career in makeup full time, ready to build something that gave her more creative freedom and more control over her own path.

Kim had always been a fan of makeup artistry, drawing inspiration from legends like Fran Cooper, Kevyn Aucoin, and her first makeup artist, the iconic Way Bandy. Makeup gave her a level of creative freedom she hadn’t had before in modeling, and it allowed her to empower women, helping them find their confidence and unlock a beauty they didn’t always see in themselves.

“A lot of women put themselves down, but very seldom will you hear women say, ‘I look so beautiful today. I look gorgeous. I like my size. I like my waist,'” says Kim. “And I’m like, girl, you have to love yourself the way you are.”

A Dual Perspective

Kim built up her own confidence throughout her modeling career, but that experience also opened her eyes to the pressurized conditions many models endure. And these conditions can test anyone’s confidence, no matter how accomplished they are.

As a high-profile makeup artist, that dual perspective helps her understand both sides of the chair: what’s expected of her as a creative, and what’s expected of the models and talent she works with. It allows her to not only create a flawless look, but to offer guidance and encouragement to the younger models coming up behind her.

“I’ll see girls that come in, and even though they’re in this position, you can see that they’re not confident,” Kim shares. “This is a job of representation, and if you’re gonna jump into this as a contestant or a model, you have to come with it.”

The Craft Behind the Career

Background alone isn’t what allows Kim to excel in her field. It’s also her skill. She says there’s a certain level of mastery required to become a celebrity makeup artist. She describes makeup as an art of visual manipulation, and mastering the craft takes a keen eye, deep knowledge of color, and the ability to execute a vision precisely.

Kim can determine a person’s natural undertones and the best complementary colors for their skin with a simple look — a level of precision she considers essential for her field of work.

“I’m matching your makeup to go with your skin, so it looks like an extension of yourself,” she explains. “So your beauty shines, and not the makeup.”

Her client list backs that expertise up. Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Toni Braxton, John Legend, and Tisha Campbell are just a few who have been in her chair.

But for Kim, skill and clientele are only part of what it takes to succeed at that level. Professionalism matters just as much, especially as a Black woman in an industry that isn’t always quick to extend grace. “You have to be professional. You have to be on time,” she says. “Many times they’re waiting for us to be late… you don’t crap on your blessings.”

Building Glamazon Beauty

After spending more than a decade perfecting her craft and building her portfolio, Kim decided to build something of her own with Glamazon Beauty. She launched the brand with a goal of creating makeup that enhances natural beauty, and a mission to close a gap that many women of color know all too well: finding the right shade of foundation.

Kim was adamant about creating shades that complement the natural undertones of Black women, spanning everything from the lightest porcelain to the deepest ebony.

“So many times I would be upset because either my face would look too gray, too red,” Kim explained. “I was determined to really make sure that our foundations are on point.”

It’s Never Too Late to Pivot

Kim’s career has taken many routes to get where she is today, but it’s clear she ended up exactly where she’s supposed to be. From posing for major publications in the ’90s to touching up A-listers in the 2000s to now running her own makeup brand, Kim’s journey is proof that it’s never too late to pivot.

“As long as you got your breath, as long as you got your faith in God, as long as you have your confidence, you can move mountains.”