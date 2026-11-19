When Laurin Kelly founded Battle Plan Strategic Consulting six years ago, she wasn’t chasing a trend. She was building something designed to last. “We just celebrated our 6th birthday,” she says, describing how her firm has evolved into a focused, mission-driven consultancy that helps nonprofits, foundations, coalitions, associations, and local government entities do their most important work.

That evolution is the heart of Laurin’s story. Battle Plan launched as a dual operation, part project management consulting firm, part career consulting firm, serving both B2C and B2B. But building a business means making hard calls about where you create the most value. In 2024, Laurin sunset the career consulting arm entirely to concentrate on the work that lit her up: serving organizations that, in her words, “want to make the world a better place in some way.” She calls them social impact organizations, and finding them is intentional. “We’re very mission-driven, and so we identify clients that are also mission-driven.”

Today, Battle Plan Strategic Consulting brings deep operational muscle to those clients. As a certified PMP, Laurin leads with project management expertise, but the firm’s reach runs wider – administrative management, financial management and budgeting, process improvement and change management, SOP development, and training facilitation. She’s especially passionate about workforce development; the firm is currently managing a workforce development accelerator for the city of Birmingham. And they do event planning, too, from full-scale conferences to strategic planning retreats and convenings.

Growth Built on “Doing Good Work”

Ask Laurin how she scaled, and she doesn’t point to a single silver bullet. “I think it was a multifaceted approach,” she says. Referrals were foundational and in her world, they compound. “The great thing about working for nonprofits is the nonprofit network is very close-knit. Once we got our foot in the door, they were referring our services to their network of other nonprofit founders, executive directors, etc.”

But Laurin paired that word-of-mouth engine with an aggressive, disciplined business development process. Constantly searching for RFPs and developing and submitting proposals were part of her growth strategy. The results speak for themselves: Battle Plan has won awards submitting cold proposals, “not having a relationship there previously, and just writing a great proposal and then going through the interview process.”

Underneath it all is a philosophy that doubles as the company mantra: do good work. “Quality is one of my personal values as well as the business’s values,” she says. “Our performance in doing good work and submitting high-quality work definitely results in those referrals and those word-of-mouth referrals, and allows us to continue to scale.”

Source: Laurin Kelly

How Battle Plan Uses Constant Contact

For Laurin, Constant Contact isn’t a standalone email tool. It’s woven into how the firm captures and nurtures leads. “Right now, we use it as one of our lead capture tools,” she explains. When Battle Plan Strategic Consulting exhibits at conferences, a deliberate business development strategy, the team brings an iPad or laptop so interested prospects can submit their information through their website’s Contact Us form, which runs through Constant Contact.

From there, it gets smart. “Depending on what they’re interested in – because we do quite a bit – there’s different workflows that we’ve set up to communicate with them, whether it’s an email drip, or we have an operations audit we’re sending them.” The team also uses the platform to segment their audience and push out announcements and press releases. “We’ve won awards this year, so we announce that to our audience, and depending on what segment they’re in, they receive certain emails.”

It’s a sophisticated setup: lead generation, CRM, segmentation, and automated workflows all in one, and Laurin is refreshingly candid that there’s still room to grow. “We’re newer to Constant Contact. We just implemented it this year, so we’re still in a learning curve of all that it’s capable of, and making sure we’re leveraging all of its features.”

What drew her to it in the first place was both practical and intuitive. When Battle Plan Strategic Consulting migrated its website from Wix to WordPress, the team needed a dedicated CRM and email tool to replace Wix’s all-in-one setup. Laurin reviewed several options, but Constant Contact kept standing out in the wild. “Quite a few of the websites that I subscribe to use Constant Contact, and usually when I see the emails come out, they look well put together, and communicate the information in a way that is easily digestible. It was at the top of my list of considerations.”

Her Advice for Founders Reconsidering Their Tech Tools

Laurin is already eyeing where Constant Contact could take her company next, and her wishlist is a window into how she thinks about operations. She’d love deeper integrations, connecting Constant Contact to Asana, the project management tool her team uses “religiously,” so a new prospect submission could automatically trigger a follow-up task.



She’s especially eager to lean deeper into Constant Contact’s AI capabilities. “I would love to explore AI integrations where it makes recommendations — this is how you can tweak your subject line, or tweak certain content or copy to make people more engaged — and give recommendations to make our campaigns more successful.” It’s a natural next step: Constant Contact already builds AI throughout the platform — from AI-generated subject lines to its built-in AI content assistant — and for a newer user still working through the full feature set, it’s exactly the kind of built-in intelligence she’s looking forward to putting to work.

Her advice to other founders weighing tools for a growing business is grounded in hard-won operational wisdom: protect your time. “Make sure to consider what can reduce your administrative burden and the amount of manual effort you have to commit to your processes. Especially as a busy founder or CEO, our time is better spent in business development, scaling, strategy – things at a higher level.”

She also believes that you shouldn’t evaluate any tool in isolation. “Consider your tech stack as a whole, and how Constant Contact fits into the bigger picture. Really doing your due diligence and research, and making sure that it fits well into the entire tech stack.”

It’s the same instinct that’s carried Battle Plan from a two-service startup to a focused, award-winning, mission-driven firm: be intentional, do good work, and build systems that let you spend your energy where it matters most.

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