Some founders stumble into their business. Tamara Morrison built hers on a foundation three decades in the making. After 30 years as a human resources professional in the tech and nonprofit space, she launched Premier HR a decade ago, turning a career’s worth of cross-industry expertise into a fractional HR firm that helps founders build the people systems they need to scale. “It’s amazing to think about the fact that I’ve been doing this a decade,” she reflects. “But I’ve been in the human resources space for the last 30 years. I think what really provided the foundation to launch an HR fractional company was the experience across industries.”

That range is her edge. Tamara’s clientele is deliberately diverse, and so is her approach. “I do look at myself as a business strategist first, because I can’t apply any people strategy until I’m able to really understand what the business is looking to do.” From there, the firm covers the full spectrum: talent acquisition, employee relations, compensation, benefit strategy, and training. The through-line is impact. “Being able to put the systems and structure in place for founders to be able to scale is what I love.”

Who She Serves and Why They Come

The sweet spot for Premier HR are small to midsize businesses with under 100 employees earning between $20 million and $250 million in revenue. There’s a natural inflection point Tamara knows well. “Particularly once they start to get to the size over 50, for compliance reasons, they need to have an internal partner. And then we transition from being the HR for them to really being a partner to that HR professional they hire internally.” She also partners with corporations and global brands to support as a neutral party for investigations or harassment training.

Most companies find her when the stakes are high. “The one thing that most companies come to me for is compliance,” she says, “or there’s already something that’s been escalated — their hair is on fire, and they’re like, ‘I’ve got to get this resolved, and I need someone with expertise.'” Her team can navigate those crises, but Tamara’s real preference is to get in early. She points to a recently launched restaurant client that came to her proactively: “They said, ‘We want a handbook, we want compliance, we want the right strategy to hire the right talent.’ Much better when we’re doing that proactively versus now we’ve got to clean things up.”

The Role of Tech In Growing A Business

Like many founders running a service-based business, Tamara built her pipeline on relationships. “The majority of the new business that I obtain is still through referral networks. Just doing great work, people hearing about us and referring new people to us.” She supplements that with conferences in the HR and small business spaces, chamber memberships, and board seats. “All of those are funnels for me in terms of pipeline.” Notably, she’s also seeing a new channel emerge: “I’ve gotten three new clients over the last couple of months from AI,” a development that sparked her interest in digging deeper into how technology can work for the business.



That same instinct shapes how Premier HR uses Constant Contact. Scheduling was the natural first step — and now the firm is unlocking more of what the platform can do. “It’s mostly scheduling, but that’s been more of a time factor, honestly — because now I have a coordinator who’s able to do a deep dive with the CRM,” Tamara explains. “She’s starting this month to set up those email schedules.” With that capacity in place, Premier HR is moving into fuller use of the platform, rolling out comprehensive email campaigns this month.

Her approach to email marketing is thoughtfully matched to her industry. “This is a people business, so the constant mass emails don’t work for what we do,” she says in comparison to the product or e-commerce world. Instead, she values targeted, relevant outreach: “Being able to sift through and understand what contacts are actually going to work the best in terms of connection.” And the scheduling tools have become a genuine efficiency engine. “A lot of times people connect with me the same way now, and I’m just like, ‘Where’s your link? Here’s my link.’ We can’t spend the time going back and forth anymore. It’s like, here it is, let’s do it.”

Constant Contact also supports one of Tamara’s most strategic growth levers: partnerships. She maintains relationships with employment attorneys, benefits brokers, and accountants, natural referral partners in the operations space. “Keeping in contact with them, inviting them to be part of our retreat or conference, is an easy way to see: these are the partners we’ve had, this is what we worked on over the year, what value can they add in terms of that referral pipeline. It keeps everything close.”

Source: Tamara Morrison

What She’s Hoping to Unlock Next

Ask Tamara what she wants to explore in Constant Contact, and she lands squarely on automation and AI. “I think I would be leaving something behind if I didn’t say AI,” she says, pointing to a team member whose entire focus is running AI assessments for the team and clients. “Anything in that area, I would definitely like to know more about and be able to capitalize on that technology.” It fits her broader read on where the industry is headed. “There’s a lot of conversation around AI right now, but there are parts of it that are good, beneficial, efficient — it just saves time.”

Her advice to new entrepreneurs choosing their own tools mirrors how she chose Constant Contact to be a part of her business and how she runs Premier HR: assess, stay curious, and keep reassessing. “We do an HR assessment when we first meet with clients to understand where they’re at. I think it’s the same with technology and tools. Constantly look at what’s going to work best for the needs of the organization.” She’s known for going to tech conferences outside her own field: “People think I’m crazy, but I need to understand what’s out there, and what my clients are using.”

Her closing wisdom is pure Tamara: “Be comfortable being uncomfortable. And make sure you’re constantly reassessing those needs, because they’re going to change and evolve as you grow your business and your team. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

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