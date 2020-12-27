Women these days are about as likely to change their hair as many times as they change their outfits. Whether it is the big stars like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and the Jenner sisters, or icons like Rihanna, Mandy Moore, etc. All these women have the ability to step out of their homes with different looks to suit their outfits and their destinations, with emphasis on their beautiful tresses supporting them.

Wigs, weaves, and wefts are such a great addition to the current fashion trends that many black women look to them for comfort and style – and you must not be left out of it!

Virgin human hair is available in several different styles, textures, and lengths, and also comes in several different types. In the virgin REMY hair category, there are two great types of hair available – namely, Brazilian and Peruvian hair.

What is Brazilian Hair and Peruvian Hair?

The main question here is what are the main characteristics of these two types of virgin REMY hair. Here is the answer:

REMY hair is hair that is extracted from the root in such a way that the follicle it is contained in is not broken. This is what helps in setting this hair apart from the usual synthetic or non-REMY categories. This hair is placed and hand-woven into wigs and wefts in a manner that looks natural as though it is growing in its natural direction. Virgin hair refers to hair that is unprocessed and untouched by chemicals.

Brazilian Hair is some of the best-selling hair in the market as it is naturally shiny and wavy. It is extracted from donors who originate from Brazil and looks and feels soft. This hair is also bouncy in texture, with very versatile abilities to hold curly styles. This makes it very popular among black women as they require a natural-looking wig that has body and grace.

Peruvian Hair, as the name suggests, is hair that originates from Peru, and while it is also thick, it is coarse and tough. This hair quality is closer to the natural texture of a black woman’s hair. It is light in weight and is voluminous at the same time. With such qualities existing together, it is often preferred by women who just want to alter the length of their hair rather than change it completely. It helps that this hair is great for coloring and processing without too much damage.

Differences Between Brazilian Hair and Peruvian Hair

Now that you are well acquainted with the ins and outs of the virgin REMY hair types, you must look closely at the differences between the two in question in order to make an informed choice.

First, you must understand that the differences between Brazilian and Peruvian hair types stem from the reactive nature of the hair to stimulants – be they environmental or induced. This would refer to how the hair looks in humid weather, how it reacts to water and rain, and how dry it can become in an arid environment. Second, the reasonable time to come to these conclusions by yourself is at least a few weeks of wear. The best way to figure out if a particular type of hair is good for what you need is to use it and check. As a preliminary check, the pointers in this article are great to go by. However, over sustained use, you will be able to figure out great ways of handling the hair depending on its type, the amount of care it needs, and the level of maintenance you will have to give to it. Take a look:

Texture

Texture-wise, Brazilian hair is more versatile and has better bounce and a fuller body. It is also silky, shiny, and can come in various textures, like curly, wavy, and straight. On the contrary, Peruvian hair is coarse and not quite as bouncy.

Style Ability

With regard to its ability to hold styles, Brazilian hair would win against Peruvian hair once again, as it holds curls in a much more natural fashion than Peruvian hair. Through already curly in texture, Peruvian hair has the tendency to react to humidity severely and abandons all style.

Natural Look

If one is to speak of natural looks, Peruvian hair takes the cake since it is a lot closer to actual textured African hair types – from the kinks to the placement of the curls. Peruvian is also different from Brazilian hair in as much as its versatility is concerned. It is a low maintenance type of REMY virgin human hair and looks great with or without constant styling.

Hair Tones

Where the color and tones of the hair are concerned, Brazilian hair and Peruvian hair fare almost equally. However, Brazilian hair is slightly better in tones and has different natural tones within one donation as well. This provides a natural blend which a user of Peruvian hair would want to achieve through processing.

Luster

Lustre wise, Peruvian hair and Brazilian hair differ from one another. While the Peruvian hair is more lustrous and healthier, even after being processed, Brazilian hair struggles and fails to maintain its fervor when put to the test of processing. Even a little processing of this hair, such as dyeing or bleaching would cause it to become dull and lifeless.

Once you have read through this post and internalized these differences between Brazilian and Peruvian hair, you will see that your confusion regarding the two will fray and give way. The differences, however, do not make one inferior to another. They make it clearer for you to prioritize what it is that you seek out in a wig or weft, and then go after those qualities. If you were to ask our advice, we would suggest that you pick a type that is best for your individual needs.

All things considered, both Brazilian and Peruvian hair comes in many different textures these days. Each one is unique and has qualities that could serve you in certain situations. It is up to you to make the decision based on what evidence we have gathered.
















