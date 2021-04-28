Here’s Why Women Should Consider A Career In Construction

If you’re thinking of having a career change, you might already have a few ideas in mind. But, you’ve probably not thought about forging a career in construction. Let’s face it: construction might not be an industry at the top of your career choice list.

However, before you dismiss the idea of considering a career in construction, you should take a look at the following reasons why it could be the best decision you’ve ever made in your life:

It Isn’t Just for Men

Perhaps the biggest reason you might get put off thinking about a career in construction is the assumption that it’s only an industry for men. It might surprise you to learn that the old stereotypes about the construction industry are no longer valid.

According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 57.4% of all people in the labor force are women. The construction industry, in particular, employs just over 1.1 million women in various occupations.

It might not seem like a considerable number of women in the industry. But, the number of women working in construction is increasing each year.

It Isn’t All About Building Stuff

Construction is a vast industry encompassing scores of different sectors and disciplines. It’s one of the most employable industries as there are literally jobs available for everyone. You don’t need to be a builder, plasterer, or electrician to work in construction.

If you’re wondering how to become a construction manager, for example, you could get such a job with a relevant degree or even previous management experience in other industries. You could be in charge of construction sites or certain aspects such as health and safety.

The construction industry isn’t just all about building stuff or managing the people that build things. If you’ve got a creative flair and an interest in technical design, you could get a job as a construction technologist creating 3D models of new property developments.

Part of your work would take you out in the field, assessing construction sites, highlighting any potential issues, and even collecting aerial footage with a drone. You could also develop AR (augmented reality) models for your employer’s clients.

Those are just two of hundreds of examples in construction where you don’t need to physically build something to have a job in the industry.

Jobs Are Plentiful

Some people naturally assume that construction jobs are seasonal, or they only exist in major towns and cities across the country. Others might even believe that construction is one of the worst industries for employment in times of economic strife.

The truth is, you’ll always find a job in the construction industry, wherever you live in the United States. It’s a fact that applies to both “front line” roles like bricklaying or groundwork through to jobs in support sectors like architectural or building surveying services.

With the above in mind, you won’t need to venture far to land a great new role in the construction industry, nor will you need to relocate hundreds of miles away from home to score the perfect job.

Opportunities to Travel the World

You could be forgiven for thinking that you’d need a job like a cabin crew member for an airline to travel the world as part of your job. Did you know that the construction industry has numerous opportunities for employees to do the same thing?

Whatever your discipline, your skills and qualifications will always be in demand within the construction industry. That means you could look for work on well-paying contracts abroad, or you could work for a firm that posts its staff to different countries for high-profile projects.

Of course, that might not be something you can easily do at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s a thought you should consider as travel restrictions ease when vaccination rates rise in all nations.

You’ll Work on Exciting Projects

One of the main draws of working in the construction industry is how no two projects are ever the same. It’s easy to assume that all you’ll ever get involved with are building projects for residential homes or commercial properties.

What you need to keep in mind is that construction projects vary wildly. For instance, you could end up working on a skyscraper – perhaps one of the tallest in the world. Or, you might be lucky enough to create an architectural masterpiece akin to the Sydney Opera House!

A job in the construction industry is sure to provide you with a fresh change of scenery quite often and is never just an ordinary 9-5 job. You might wonder why you’ve never considered a career in construction sooner!

You’ll Make Lifelong Friends

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of teamwork involved in construction, irrespective of your role within the industry. That means you’ll be spending a lot of time with your co-workers.

When you work somewhere great doing a job you love, it’s highly likely you’ll end up making new friends for life. The construction industry is one of the best for meeting diverse groups of people from all walks of life, and you’ll quickly come across like-minded individuals.

It’s no secret that some days might be more challenging than others when you work in construction. However, when people work together as a team and treat each other like family, they will soon forge lifelong friendships.

You’ll Make a Comfortable Living

One final reason why you should consider a job within the construction industry is that you’ll never get paid a pittance for your work. Employees in various disciplines or sectors within the industry make a comfortable living.

That means you won’t have to worry about money to pay for your bills, and you’ll have a high disposable income to spend on the things you enjoy in life.

Working in construction can sometimes mean you work long hours or perhaps unsociable hours, depending on the nature of the project. However, that also means you will get rewarded handsomely for your troubles.




















