Do you need more storage in your home? You would not be the only one. No matter how well thought out and meticulously planned your interior design is chances are you still find the clutter building room on room. If this is the case then instead of resorting to plastic boxes or hiding things in draws, only to forget where everything is a few days later, consider these clever storage solutions for your home.

Use the storage

A word of warning before getting started. The best tip anyone can give you to improve the storage available is to actually use it. People spend thousands on cleverly built-in or hidden storage only to find themselves not using it. If you create a home for something ensure you make the effort to put it in that home and not leave it gathering dust and cluttering up your rooms.

Multipurpose furniture

If you are tight on space then get creative with the ways in which you use your furniture. If you work from home for example and you need a desk but do not have adequate space for one consider who you might be able to fashion a desk out of alternative furniture. Can a side table, display, or console unit double up as a desk and storage unit for your work essentials?

Shoe racks are another great example of multi-purpose storage furniture, yes they can be used to store shoes but you can also use the storage solutions in them to keep, hats, scarves, umbrellas, gloves, and even coats. In fact, the possibilities for what you can store in a shoe rack beyond shoes are endless. For inspiration as to the type of shoe racks available have a look at these shoe racks for your home from Tylko.

Use the doors

Or rather the backs of doors. This bit of advice can be used on almost any door. You can hang towels, dressing gowns, and clothing from the back of bathroom doors. You can store cleaning supplies on the back of your kitchen cabinetry doors. You can hang bags, scarves, or even jewelry from the back of bedroom doors. You can put mirrors on doors, spice racks, pegs, hangers. There are so many options for utilizing door space, especially those which close in on themselves and keep the storage out of sight.

Maximize alcoves

Alcoves lend themselves perfectly to storage solutions. In fact, alcoves left empty are wasted space. Why not get clever with storage furniture and turn it into a bench that can be made cozy and covered in throws and cushions but that will double up as storage. Or install shelves or storage units that you can fill with neat baskets of storages boxes to hide away your clutter. If your budget allows then consider investing in some bespoke custom-built storage and seating solution that perfectly fits your alcove and maximizes the potential for the space you have available.









