So, you’re a first-time mom, and pregnancy and childbirth are now realities for you! You are excited and anxious all at the same time – who wouldn’t feel these emotions about giving birth for the first time. Many expectant moms have heard stories about births gone wrong but also about how empowering giving birth can be.

Naturally, this is an exciting process that needs a lot of preparation. Here are some ways to ensure that childbirth is as pleasant and empowering for you as possible.

1. Educate yourself

As soon as you find out that you are pregnant, begin educating yourself. Soak in all the books that will give you information on what you can expect, how you can prepare yourself properly for the whole nine months until you actually give birth to your baby, and what else you can do to be ready for this momentous occasion.

2. Take a class

There are classes available for women who are about to be moms. These childbirth classes can help further your education on what to expect and how to prepare.

Check out your options as well. If you want to take Lamaze classes, for instance, that will teach you how to breathe and strengthen the proper muscles so that you don’t have to take too much pain medication during childbirth, then get on it early. Make sure that the class instructor is someone you can be comfortable with in terms of your pregnancy goals, and also that you like her coaching style. It would also be best to get in a group that is not too crowded so that the coach can give you more focused attention.

The best thing about these classes is that they can give you a support system as you go through the journey of your pregnancy. You can compare notes with other moms, and they can also give you advice and share other golden tidbits that could help you for your experience.

Via IG @iammilanrouge

3. Practice yoga and meditation

If you aren’t already, it would be good to take on a yoga or meditation class as soon as possible. These can help you regulate your breath, stay calm, and relax more as stressful situations come up. This becomes vital as you go through labor – it can help you manage your pain better, and decrease the chances of having to take pain medication.

Also, the benefits of yoga and meditation are quite far-reaching – and can give you practical advantages that stretch way beyond your childbirth experience. So get to one stat!

4. Visit your doctor regularly

It is important to be in communication with your doctor throughout your pregnancy. Apart from being able to give you proper advice based on your medical history and unique physiological predispositions, having a good relationship with her will facilitate trust and understanding that will be helpful during childbirth. When you are in extreme discomfort or pain, it would greatly help to know that the person facilitating the whole process is on your team.

Also, having a person you can trust to deliver your baby will reduce the risk of any birth injuries. Don’t worry – there are experts like this one who can help you in case of any complications, but it is best to avoid these situations and have a birthing process that will go as smoothly as possible.

These are some of the basic ways you can prepare yourself for childbirth. Remember to start early so that you get to make the most out of your preparations. Good luck and congratulations!