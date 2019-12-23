10 Celebrities Who Always Fly Private (And Can Afford It)

While daydreaming about owning or renting a plane from private jet companies near me, did you contemplate the costs of a Gulfstream G550 charter Los Angeles? While the idea of owning or flying private is exciting, those who are capable of traveling privately whenever they want typically posses a level of wealth that can afford this expensive lifestyle. These are at least 10 A-list celebrities who always fly private, and their names likely won’t shock you.

Bill Gates

While you don’t have to be a billionaire to charter flights Los Angeles, that doesn’t stop Bill Gates. As the founder of Microsoft, Gates amassed billions, and now he is the proud owner of a Bombardier BD700 Global Express. The plane can seat up to 19 people and is fitted with couches, recliners and has a staff to make your flying experience even more comfortable.

Oprah Winfrey

As one of the other billionaires on this list, it is no surprise that Oprah Winfrey has her own private jet. She purchased a Gulfstream G650, which is valued at close to $75 million. The exciting thing with Oprah is that this isn’t her first private jet. She formerly owned a G550 back in 2013.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina is no stranger to international travel, and with her large family and numerous causes, it should come as no surprise that she also owns a jet. However, the surprising thing is that she purchased a Cirrus SR22 for around $600.000.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is known for her work ethic. From consistently producing music and going out on lengthy tours, it is not too shocking that she owns a Falcon 900.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

The power duo, Jay-Z and Beyonce, have made a billion-dollar enterprise from their reputations and careers. Therefore, it should come as no surprise they own a Bombardier Challenger 850.

Tiger Woods

Tiger woods is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. When he got tired of flying commercial, he decided to invest a cool $50 million into his Gulfstream G550.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has made a reputation for himself both on-screen and off, which has afforded him the ability to travel in style everywhere he goes. He owns a Gulfstream IV with room for 20 people.

Jim Carrey

Unlike other celebrities on this list, Jim Carrey chose to create a business venture out of his private jet purchase. For those interested and with pockets deep enough, you can rent Carrey’s jet for around $8,000 an hour.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion made her riches from her incredible songwriting and singing talents. When she wanted to fly strictly private, she purchased a Bombardier BD 700 Global Express.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham are a truly international couple. Therefore, when they purchased a Bombardier Challenger 350 to make travel more comfortable, it came as no surprise.

While celebrity status and money will obviously make flying private more accessible, you do not have to be famous to charter a private flight.