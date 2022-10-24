The London School of Economics and Political Science Launches its Online Competitive Strategy Course

The prestigious London School of Economics is now accepting students onto its competitive strategy and innovation course. This is a fully online course that gives students the knowledge and understanding of leveraging an organisation’s resources to develop a competitive advantage.

As an online course, students can enrol from anywhere, following a weekly schedule of learning activities and assignments. The course lasts for eight weeks and there are 6-8 hours a week of self-paced learning. The competitive strategy certificate course from LSE explores how harnessing internal resources and identifying what makes a company unique can be used to win and sustain competitive advantage.

While this is a fully online course, it’s offered by one of the best schools for economics in the UK. In addition, the course is fully CPD certified, meaning it’s well-trusted and can be used to further your career. In total, there are around 70 hours of learning within the course, and students will be better placed to succeed in business on completion.

What is Competitive Strategy and Innovation?

In the modern business world, it’s become increasingly important for organisations to maximise the value of their resources in order to develop a competitive advantage. In business, competition is inevitable. There will always be other organisations competing for the same set of customers, either by offering the same product or service or something better.

Companies that offer a better product or service than their competitors are said to have a competitive advantage. In this case, they have a great opportunity to make more money than rival organisations, even if the market is quite saturated. The key to creating this advantage is utilising company resources effectively and innovating.

Innovation is the application of new ideas to change a process and produce a better result. This could be the use of new technology to create a more efficient process, or it could simply be a new way of managing workers to increase productivity. Innovation is never easy, but it’s always important to offer a unique product to bring in new customers.

The most significant resource that gives a company a competitive edge and the first mover advantage when gaining significant market acceptance is innovation. Long-term competitive advantage and productivity growth for increased firm competitiveness are driven by maintaining product innovation. Over time, an innovative company can stay ahead of the competition and continue to bring in profits, even when many new companies offer a similar service or product.

Why Learn About Competitive Strategy and Innovation?

Anyone in a decision-making position who is interested in learning how to use innovation as a tool to counter disruption and an increasingly competitive environment can benefit from learning about competitive strategy and innovation. Managers who are in charge of putting these strategies into practice inside their organisation as well as business leaders who want to develop strategies for competitive advantage will find value in such a course.

In addition, consultants and entrepreneurs need to be able to apply cutting-edge innovation strategies in order to succeed. People in these roles will also benefit from learning more about competitive strategy and innovation as it will help their business or client stand out in the market.

You’ll study a variety of useful methods and frameworks that may be used to evaluate the viability of your concepts, find opportunities for innovation in the face of disruption, and develop a competitive strategy for practical application. After completing this course, you’ll also have an action plan to maintain performance over the long term in your organisation.