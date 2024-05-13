Nature has a way of replenishing our souls and providing a relaxing distraction from the fast pace of everyday life. Think about how many times you stood in awe of a great view and forgot about the worries of the day for a moment. Perhaps you stepped into a botanical garden in your town and immediately felt the pressures of life melt away as you admired the various plants.

Witnessing the growth that plants experience can be truly inspiring, and playing a role in that growth is even more beneficial. However, the concept of gardening does not just benefit our mental health. It can also have a positive impact on the value of our homes.

Many studies have been conducted on this topic, and the majority of them state that a property’s value could increase up to 12% simply by investing in landscaping. A garden can be a significant part of that increase. Let’s dive into some methods for investing in your garden to improve home value.

Adding Color

The main way that a garden increases property value is through curb appeal. Curb appeal refers to the general aesthetic of the property from the outside, as seen by passersby. If a home looks nice, buyers are more likely to explore it further and pay a higher price. With a garden, you have an opportunity to add splashes of color to the property that make it stand out. These colors can either be Earth tones like brown and green, or you can prioritize more vibrant colors like red, orange, yellow, pink, purple, or blue. With endless species of plants to choose from, as well as hardscape edging and mulch, you can add a vast array of colors to the property that make it more appealing to potential buyers.

Stress-Relieving Activity

Gardening is often considered a great stress-relieving activity. It is the perfect way to unwind after a stressful work week as you focus on a task, get your hands a little dirty, and witness observable results. This can add appeal to your home in a unique way that buyers may get very excited about. For example, you could draw in more buyers who love gardening and are excited by the prospect of maintaining what you have already built and even adding their own touches to it. Perhaps those particular buyers are willing to pay a bit more for the home because gardening is a great stress reliever in their lives. Simply by having a garden, you could be adding far more value to the property in the eyes of the right buyer.

Building Storage

Another way to invest in your gardening efforts is by adding storage for your equipment and tools. Sometimes, these pieces start to stack up if you cram them into the garage. Plus, if you have a large property with greater landscaping needs, then you need even more powerful equipment. Putting up a custom pole barn building or a prefab shed could be a great investment to increase property value. You will have a place to store all your garden care equipment, and future buyers will have an additional structure to meet whatever their needs are. A pole barn could be easily transformed into a workshop for a specific hobby, so having one on your property could result in excited buyers who will pay top dollar for your home.

Growing Food

Gardens are not just useful for pretty flowers and shrubs. They can also be a source of food. If you invest in a produce garden, you can grow your own plants and avoid having to spend money on groceries all the time. Although the startup costs can be high, once the garden is established, it could save money on your grocery bill. This would not be lost on potential buyers. If you draw interest from those who practice sustainability, then a ready-made veggie garden could be exactly what they want to see in a new home. Plus, you have to learn multiple skills to take care of a produce garden effectively, and you could potentially turn your landscaping skills into a career in the future. A garden that is ripe for the harvest could result in a higher sale price for your home with the right buyers.

Invest Now, Reap the Rewards Forever

The best part about investing in a garden to boost property value is that you get to enjoy the benefits of your work as well. You will feel more confident with the aesthetic appeal of your home with a brand-new garden. Perhaps you will use it to grow food now to trim down those grocery lists. If you build a storage structure, you can buy more lawn care equipment to take better care of that garden. All these benefits will improve your living experience in this home while also making the home more appealing to future buyers.