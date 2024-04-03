The landscaping industry is typically in high demand. The industry has even seen significant growth from 2023 to 2024 alone by nearly ten billion. It’s a smart business for both beginners and seasoned entrepreneurs. A landscape is usually the first visual people come across when visiting a home or business; it only makes sense that the industry is evergreen. How do you get started with a successful landscaping business, however? What is the secret to staying in the industry?

Understanding Your Target Landscaping Market

If your landscaping business will be located in a commercial district with little suburban areas in the immediate area, your business should cater mostly to commercial landscaping. Conversely, suppose there is an even split of both commercial and residential, or mostly residential areas to cater to. In that case, it’s important to have a wide variety of services for many different consumers. Once you gather this information, it can help you determine the range of services you’ll offer, where you’ll be located, and how you’ll market it.

The Different Types of Landscaping Businesses

Brick-and-Mortar Locations

Many landscaping businesses buy a physical location, known as a brick-and-mortar store. This can be beneficial if you want to showcase physical examples of your work and provide planning in-store with your clients. The business’s overhead costs can increase significantly, however, as you’ll have to buy a commercial location or rent one out.

Mobile Landscaping

Mobile landscaping companies are ideal for those who do not want to spend a lot of money on renting or buying a commercial space. Vans, trucks, and other vehicles can be utilized to travel directly to customers. Planning and other client meetings can be done in a neutral location, or at the client’s location. This can make it slightly trickier for new clients to discover your business, but the saved money can be spent on marketing. You can even market your business on the vehicles you use.

Running and Overhead Costs of Landscaping

A landscaping business can cost a lot of money. Depending on your services, it can range $10,000 to $50,000 just for a startup. This requires getting finances in order well in advance. You can save up your own money or use your current savings, find investors, or apply for a business loan. Taking on debt can be risky for your business, but sometimes it’s the only way to get started. With these funds, you’ll not only have to purchase your location and hire staff (if applicable), but you’ll also have to buy landscaping supplies.

Landscaping Vehicles

At least one trailer, truck, or van is needed for most landscaping businesses, as they’ll need to transport your equipment, power tools, and supplies to the worksite. Many supplies, such as lawnmowers, are quite large and therefore do not fit in smaller vehicles. An average work van or truck costs around $35,000-$45,000, but used vehicles can lower this average.

Landscaping Tools and Supplies

Bulk landscaping supplies are typically more cost-effective, but you’ll need a vast quantity. Lawnmowers can cost $100-$500 on average, while other smaller equipment such as weedeaters cost around $50-$100. Doing research into commercial suppliers can save you financially. It’s more than just searching for, ‘mulch for sale near me’. You’ll want to look into local suppliers and compare costs to ensure you’re receiving a good deal. This can also establish good client relationships.

Physical Location Costs

Buying a physical landscaping business can vary widely in cost depending on location, size, and whether you’re renting or buying. Monthly rent can cost anywhere from $1,000-$5,000 for an average-sized building, while larger lots will run you a lot more. Purchasing can cost around $200,000-$400,000. Speaking with a commercial realtor or real estate broker can give you a good cost idea for your particular area.

Marketing and Advertising Your Landscaping Business

Once you’ve established what type of landscaping business you’ll open and what services you’ll offer, you’ll need to advertise it. Social media marketing is a great way to reach many different audiences, including businesses. You can cut costs by marketing yourself, but outsourcing a marketing team may yield better results. Local clients will likely be using a search engine for landscaping services, so optimizing your business for search results is a smart move.

With these inside tips and tools for the trade, the landscaping industry can be quite easy to conquer. Any key to business success is knowing the industry, knowing your markets, and how to balance finances. Don’t be afraid to hire expert help, as those valuable resources can pay for themselves in the long run. Starting your own landscaping business versus working for one allows you to be your own boss, secure your financial future for you and your family, and more.