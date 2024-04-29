Chronic back pain afflicts millions globally, with work-related issues playing a major role. In the U.S. alone, over 26 million individuals between 20-64 experience frequent back pain, much of which is attributed to occupational hazards.

For entrepreneurs, who often bear the brunt of stress and long hours at the desk or in the field, back pain is more than an occasional nuisance – it’s a persistent barrier to productivity and well-being.

But you don’t have to keep living your life in discomfort. There are things you can do and treatments you can follow to improve your quality of life without losing the spark that drives you as an entrepreneur. Today, we’ll discuss several of these strategies and offer a few tips on how to act.

Common Causes Behind Chronic Back Pain

When you’re out there, running your business and worrying about several thousand things in the span of one day, it’s easy to forget that you also need a break. In time, the stress and weight of responsibility, coupled with neglecting your physical condition, can lead to health problems.

Plus, back pain is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Furthermore, low back pain is more prevalent in women, and most cases occur around the age of 55.

So, if you’re a female entrepreneur, who has been kicking ass out there for a few years and wants to stay healthy, it’s a good idea to be aware of the most common triggers:

Prolonged Sitting: Research suggests that sitting for more than half your workday increases the risk of back problems by up to 40%.

Stress: According to The American Psychological Association, stress tightens muscles, heightening back pain.

Improper Ergonomics: A workstation that helps keep your posture straight while you work is something you should splurge on.

Lack of Movement: When you're immersed in a fun project, it's easy to neglect physical activity, but this will eventually show up in your spine. Regular movement is crucial; without it, muscle weakness can ensue, placing extra strain on the back.

How to Deal with Chronic Back Pain

While there are things you can do to prevent back pain, it also helps to know there are ways to manage it (in case you’re already in the middle of it).

Health-related problems are life changes that affect your career path, so you should do your best to reduce the impact.

Of course, it’s important to find the right balance and avoid sacrificing momentum in your business, if possible.

Here are a few strategies that should help:

Procedures and Treatments

If you are facing persistent pain, one way to go about it is through treatment or surgery. Recent advancements have made it possible to develop non-invasive spine procedures with minimal recovery downtime.

Other treatments include physical therapy, designed to help improve muscle strength and flexibility. However, it’s important to know that the recovery time is directly influenced by the damage to your spine and muscles. If the problem is major, you may need to take some time off, rest, and recharge.

While in recovery, you’ll need psychological and social support to help you manage the pain and go through this difficult period.

Lifestyle & Work Environment Changes

You may be used to working long hours, day in and day out, but if your back is hurting, it’s already a sign you’ve gone a bit too far. Press pause for a bit and think about methods to improve your lifestyle and work environment.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Exercise Regimen: Committing to a tailored exercise program strengthens core muscles supporting the back. Even a regimen as brief as 15 minutes per day can significantly alleviate pain over time.

Mindfulness and Stress Reduction: Techniques like meditation or deep-breathing exercises tame stress-induced muscle tension. Just ten minutes daily could lead to noticeable results.

Ergonomic Workspace: An investment in ergonomic chairs and standing desks can pay dividends.

Scheduled Breaks: Introduce short, regular breaks to stand and stretch every 30 minutes. This simple habit can reduce back stiffness and improve circulation.

Implementing these measures individually or in combination will mitigate the pain while setting the stage for a healthier entrepreneurial journey.

Wrap Up

Chronic back pain need not define your entrepreneurial story. With informed strategies and steadfast commitment, you can reclaim comfort and continue pursuing your business dreams.