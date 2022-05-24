Black Men and Mental Health: 10 Online Resources to Help Your Struggling Better Half

Black men are experiencing a mental health crisis. Facing a constellation of stress factors such as structural racism, disenfranchisement, income inequality, and lack of support from healthcare institutions, it is not surprising that Black Americans are 20% more likely to report serious psychological stress than their white counterparts. Amidst this troublesome reality, it can be easy to feel scared and helpless. But, there are ways that BAUCE women can help the Black men in their lives who are enduring difficult times. BAUCE has compiled the below list of helpful online resources:

This organization provides both in-person and virtual support options for Black men who are in need of mental health counseling. They have three core tenets that shape their mission: 1) remove the stigma of mental health that is a by-product of toxic masculinity/hypermasculinity 2) foster connections with Black healthcare providers who can understand their patients’ lived experiences and 3) deliver these services in an inexpensive way for those seeking counseling. Black Men Heal maintains facilities in eight states. In addition, this group offers a virtual support community called “King’s Corner” where participants can share experiences such as grief, family dynamics, depression, and stress in a safe space.

For those who would benefit from hearing other people discussing their own mental health journeys, this podcast offers an ideal solution. Hosted by known Emcee Vince Bailey and Professor Makeba Reed-Johnson, Black Mental Health Matters covers salient subjects such as generational trauma, mindfulness, and religious misconceptions about mental health. The Black Mental Health Matters team is prolific and has published over 80 podcasts to date.

Omega Psi Phi; a historically African-American fraternity has developed a comprehensive guide about helping a loved one through bouts of challenged mental health. This web-based guide is nearly 50 pages, and it contains important guidance such as how to approach the subject of mental health with someone who is struggling, activities and actions to help people feel supported, and how to identify signs of anxiety, depression, and other illnesses.

Extensive use of technology, such as social media, can be linked to higher rates of depression and anxiety. However, there are mobile applications designed to have the opposite impact on their users. This is the case with the Safe Place App. Jasmine Pierre created the Safe Place App, and she leveraged her background as a peer support specialist, mental health first aid responder, and motivational speaker to establish this resource. The Safe Place includes advice around practicing self-care, features uplifting videos, and provides statistics around mental health in the African-American community.

This website shares a wealth of resources for people of color and enables its users to explore the root causes of some of the world’s most pressing issues. Equipping people with knowledge, the POC Classroom seeks to empower and uplift people by sharing insightful resources across different media.

Educator and activist Brennan Steele wrote this book to help Black men unpack inner turmoil that they may be facing. The book contains a myriad of advice and opportunities for reflection within its 138 pages. “Breathe” prompts its readers with core questions such as, “How do you express your anger? and “How do you wear your Black masculinity?”

Celebrated psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Vinson established this multi-faceted group that explores the intersection of mental health and identity. Ourselves Black includes both an online and printed magazine, a blog of current events that are impacting Black people psychologically, reflections from Black adults living with anxiety, and a directory of mental health counselors.

This is an excellent resource to help Black teenagers and adolescents who feel disoriented and detached due to their mental health affliction. This nonprofit has established a non-judgmental online community where youth of color can find actionable ways to heal and get help. Intersectionality serves as a keystone for this organization, as the Aaokoma Project identifies the ways in which race, sexuality, income, and cultural practices shape everyone’s lived experiences. Through their work, the Aoakoma Project team hopes that young people internalize the phrase: you are not a burden.

Established by four men of color who are social workers, this podcast analyzes a range of topics. The podcast hosts enable conversations about pressing subjects. This include reflections around the impacts of COVID-19 on mental stability, unpacking toxic masculinity, dealing with microaggressions at work, and the hardships of rampant gentrification.

The University of North Texas compiled this extensive list of resources that address a variety of issues. It includes articles on developing resilience, practicing self-care after experiencing racial trauma, finding key support networks, and other topics. The list also shares the titles of soothing books, comforting videos, and resources to share with family and allies.









