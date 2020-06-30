Feeling Drained? 7 Ways To Get Your Energy Up in A Few Hours

Nobody likes to feel drained, but it’s an even worse feeling when you have lots to do. You can’t always just take a break to recharge when you have work, chores, and other things on your plate, so what can you do to get your energy up? Let’s take a look at a few things that could help you to get your energy up in just a few hours.

1. Use Caffeine Sensibly

Caffeine can be used as a great way to improve your energy, but it should not be the only thing you use. If you drink multiple cups of coffee throughout the day, chances are, you’re not getting enough sleep. Here are some pointers to using caffeine properly:

Have no more than 400mg of caffeine in a day – although be aware of your individual weight/height and tolerance, as this can affect how much you can handle.

Avoid drinking caffeine for the first hour or so of the day, as you should have a little energy naturally at this point.

Give caffeine a chance to work, don’t continuously top yourself up.

Try lighter caffeine drinks, such as green or matcha tea.

When drinking caffeine, don’t forget how important it is to stay hydrated with plain water.

2. Take Your Vitamins

Vitamins can have a huge impact on your energy levels, especially vitamins like iron and B12. Of course, this will depend on your diet and what you need, so you may need to visit a doctor before prescribing yourself vitamins. Always take vitamins as directed on the packet!

3. Have A 15 Minute Power Nap

If you haven’t been getting enough sleep, setting a timer for 15 minutes could help to give you the cognitive boost you need. Sleeping for too long will impact your brain and make you feel fuzzy, though, so only do this if you trust yourself to wake up.

4. Try A Nootropic

Nootropics are great for focus, and you can get them in drink form paired with caffeine for the ultimate boost when you have deep work to do. Just be aware of the side effects and read up on reviews before you purchase.

5. Listen To Some Uplifting Music

Music really does have the power to change your mood – and it’s not just because of all of those quotes about love often found in the lyrics! Have a playlist that’s full of upbeat songs so that you can put your headphones on and shut the world out. If you have work to do, avoid music with too many lyrics as this can be as distracting as multitasking for the brain.

6. Work Standing Up

Working sitting down is fine for a while, but it can quickly mean getting too comfortable. Instead, try working standing up to boost your energy and cognitive process. You can purchase a standing desk, or you could do this at a window if the ledge is high enough.

7. Do Some Deep Breathing Exercises

Try taking deep belly breaths and letting them out slowly until you feel more energy in your body. This could take up to 30 breaths, so stick with it!