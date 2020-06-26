How Nootropics Can Dramatically Improve Your Productivity

Most people nowadays know what is nootropics, as it is basically what we know as “smart drugs” which mostly have a good benefit on our brain and body. Most questions are “is nootropics safe?”, “is it addictive?”, “does overdose possible?” These are just the most common types of questions we have in our minds. We will try to answer these previous inquiries by bringing the basic information you need to know.



Let’s first tackle the safety and the dosage of nootropics.



Even on vitamins, there are still safety precautions and the right dosage to take in a day.



To answer the question… Yes, nootropics have to be used carefully, please always keep in mind that there is a correct amount or dosage thus when you buy it there is a suggested usage for the specific product even if it’s in powder, tablet or capsule form. To learn more about nootropics supplement forms click here.

Is it addictive? It always depends on the nootropic and on a person who uses it. Some nootropics have a huge risk of addictiveness, so always make a precise research before starting to use certain nootropics.



Most nootropics will suggest you take it gradually or to take little by little dosages as if you take nootropics abruptly there might be some bad side effects on your body that you shouldn’t experience and maybe bad instead of doing it well for the body.

What are the common types of Nootropics for Mood and Brain Enhancement?

Caffeine – Little did we know that caffeine is one of the most famous nootropics, as it helps with cognitive function or basically it helps the brain to function. It is a stimulant for the central nervous system. Unlike any other nootropics, this is very legal and can be bought easily. It is also considered as a strong antioxidant. A common example of caffeine is coffee, tea and cola.

It is the most used nootropic in the world, not a lot of people know that it is actually nootropic but surely they noticed that in order for them to gain their energy, they must or should drink coffee or anything with caffeine during the day. Caffeine helps improve mental alertness, concentration, and even physical fatigue. It also believed that taking caffeine supports weight loss, lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, reduces symptoms of cancer and many more. There are some nootropics that can be stackable to caffeine, some shops offer it for better results.

What is the right dosage for caffeine supplement?

Recommended daily dosage of caffeine is 50mg up to 200mg only per day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage as there are some side effects reported on taking too much caffeine. It may cause insomnia, increase the risk of heart problems and most often it is linked to raising the blood pressure.

Phenibut – It is also one of the most common and famous nootropics. It is mainly used for people who are suffering from depression, anxiety, stress and people who are having problems with sleep.

It is also comparable to gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). It may improve thinking, learning and memory. It is also used to promote relaxation in the body. To learn more about Phenibut click here.

What is the right dosage for phenibut supplement?

Phenibut should not be taken with alcohol or any calmative medicines. It is highly recommended to take it gradually. The suggested dosage of phenibut is 250mg up to 1000mg. It always depends on the age and the health rate of a person who will take it.

Also, take note that before using or switching to any types of nootropics or if you are planning to take it alongside with any other medicine, it is highly recommended to ask your physician or any healthcare professional.

Another basic nootropic is Noopept. This is one of the famous nootropics that can be found although it may be illegal in other countries unless there is a prescription. This supplement can be felt in just a few minutes after taking, unlike other nootropics that may take effect after a few days or weeks.

Study says that once noopept reaches the brain, it immediately improves cognitive performance and may boost the memory hence most consumers of this supplement are either students, working guys and some that are experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or any memory loss ailment. One more benefit is that it may remove the fog in the brain as it is making the receptor sensitive so that it is transmitting faster.

What is the right dosage for noopept supplement?

This supplement can be in powder or tablet form. The recommended dosage of noopept a day is 15-30mg per day. It is highly suggested not to take this during the night as it may affect sleep. There are some reported side effects of noopept that claims some users are experiencing insomnia, headaches, and fatigue but this is just some rare cases hence we should follow the suggested usage.

GABA or gamma-Aminobutyric acid, or γ-aminobutyric acid a natural amino acid in our brain that is working as a neurotransmitter which functions as a chemical messenger. This nootropic has a calming effect on the brain and said that it may help reduce stress, anxiety, depression, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), some movement disorders, insomnia, and a lot more. It is basically for the brain as when GABA reaches the brain.

What is the right dosage for GABA supplement?

However, there are foods that may help the production of GABA in the body such as fermented foods, whole grain, tea, nuts, and citrus. The suggested usage of GABA is 1000mg per day and it is recommended to take it with a healthy lifestyle and diet. There are some reports for side effects of this nootropic such as bad digestion, sleepiness, and headache. However, if you want to take GABA with other medicine or if you are currently taking any medication, consult your doctor first as it may contradict each other’s benefit.

These are just some common types of nootropics but there’s still a lot more available in the market.