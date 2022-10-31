7 Businesses You Can Start If You Have A Passion For Travel

For most people traveling is merely a hobby, yet for some, it can be a business. In the age of digital nomads and laptop entrepreneurs, people are turning their passion for travel into a thriving business. If you want a career that involves your knowledge and love for travel consider these 7 career options.

Travel Coach

Travel coaches are a new career phenomenon that has become popular over the last few years. These professionals are like life coaches. They enhance the travel experience of their clients. They work with people who want to go beyond a typical tourist experience to connect with the local communities or achieve a particular goal. In addition, they help clients move abroad, take sabbaticals, and travel for longer periods of time.

Qualifications: Be an experienced traveler, have strong communication skills, and have the ability to connect with people. Although it’s not needed, it’s often favorable to have a life coach or travel coach certification.

Pro tip: If you’re looking to start a travel coaching business, start by defining what makes your brand unique and different. Also, consider how you can use your travel experiences to help others.

Travel Blogger

Like travel coaches, travel bloggers create their work based on their experience. They use their blog to write recommendations and insights on places they’ve traveled to. Along with sharing personal stories, itineraries, and tips on visiting different destinations.

Bloggers with a strong audience can leverage their blogs through ads, and affiliated links. In addition, they can market specialized services to their readers.

Qualifications: Strong writing and editing skills. Travel experience. And the ability to describe things in detail or tell a story.

Pro tip: Many successful bloggers have a unique angle or niche to their blog. Such as focusing on solo travelers, or a blog focused on international food. The more focused a blog is, the better chances it has to connect with a target audience.

Travel Writer

Travel writers produce content and articles for travel magazines or publications. They can also write for different travel websites, and tourist companies and write for social media. Travel writers can write about various travel-related topics. This can include activities such as hiking, and surfing, or focusing on the best hotels to stay in or the best winter destination.

Qualifications: Strong writing and editing skills. Research skills, to be able to find information about destinations that are not obvious to the public. Experience in writing or journalism is great to have but not required.

Pro tip: Learn from professionals. The best way to break into the industry is to get familiar with different publications and websites. Get familiar with the information that is already out there and adapt your writing style to meet the demands of the market.

Travel Influencer

An influencer is a title most associated with social media. This is because they use social media to promote destinations, services, and products associated with travel and travel brands. They often generate income through brand deals and affiliated marketing.

Qualifications: When pursuing a career as a travel influencer it’s important to be knowledgeable about a certain area of travel. This could be having an in-depth understanding of sustainable travel, or how to get the best flight deals. Besides this, it’s important to have a strong understanding of marketing and know how to leverage your platform to create brand deals.

Pro tip: Choice one platform to focus on and understand how the algorithms work for that media. Once you have an idea of the type of content to post, when, and how to post create a schedule to help you stay consistent.

Travel Agent

Before the days of booking.com and AirBnB, travel agents would handle most or not all of the travelers’ accommodations. Although some people prefer to do their own booing, travel agents are still careers that are in demand. Besides booking hotels and accommodations, travel agents have the power to create more customized trips for their clients. Agents not only make traveling easier but can help provide travelers with a more authentic experience.

Qualifications: A career as a travel agent is fairly easy to get started in. The most important things are to be able to problem solve, connect with people and have patience. In addition, it can be helpful to have some experience in hospitality if you don’t have a bachelor’s degree

Pro tip: Advice from Travel Agent Ja Michelle “ My advice to anyone wanting to become a Travel Agent is to show up for yourself everyday, be consistent, and the results will follow. Comparison is the thief to joy so literally mind your business and stay knowledgeable about the travel products you sell.”



Flight Attendant

If you’ve flown on a plane, you’re familiar with the role of a flight attendant. More than demonstrating how to put on a life vest, flight attendants help make the flying experience enjoyable for passengers.

Qualifications: Very airlines have different requirements but general regulations involve the following. Being between 4’11″-6’4” tall. Be in excellent health. The ability to use all five senses. Maintain a well-groomed appearance and be at least 21 years old.

Pro tip: An article on CabinCrewHQ.com, recommends getting familiar with different airlines. Understand their regulations and requirements before applying. The article also suggests talking with different crew members to get a better understanding of the role.

Travel Nurse

This is a great option for someone who is already a nurse or is looking to enter the medical field but doesn’t want to be tied to one location. Travel nurses take on temporary positions in hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities.

Qualifications: Besides, being a qualified nurse, it’s important to learn new skills fast. Also, the ability to be flexible and adjust to new environments is useful

Pro tip: Nurseprocess.org suggests that current nurses should try being float nurses at their current job. This will expose them to working in different environments like a traveling nurse.

The great thing about turning your love for travel into a career is that you can utilize various skills. If you have a passion for writing, travel writing or blogging can be a great fit. If you are good with people and can stay organized, being a travel agent could be your calling. No matter your previous work experience you can turn travel into a full-time job.