7 steps to create the perfect bedtime routine

Part of having a successful self-care routine is getting a good night of sleep. And since you have your home all settled, it is time to relax and get that rest you deserve! Here are a few ideas of things you can add to your bedtime routine to make it perfect for you.

1. Drink a Glass of Water

Let us be real here. It is highly likely that you did not drink enough water throughout your day, so to start your bedtime routine, drink a glass of water. This will kick your night off properly and make sure your body is hydrated to restore and rejuvenate your body while you sleep. If you feel it is necessary, keep a glass of water next to your bed too. That way, you can hydrate again right before you fall asleep or in the middle of the night if you wake up thirsty.

2. Use a White Noise Machine

If you are the type of person that needs sound playing while you sleep, use a white noise machine. You can find one that is good for your price range or one that you think will fit your needs best! If you are someone who travels and doesn’t want to lug around a large white noise machine, there are even travel sized machines to take on the go!

3. Take Your Vitamins and Supplements

Instead of taking the multivitamin you can find at the grocery store, it may be time to invest in a vitamin pack that is made specifically for you. By answering a few questions, you can receive a personalized vitamin subscription straight to your doorstep. You’ll receive a pack that works to keep you healthy and is full of the vitamins and nutrients you may be lacking. And since it is a subscription, they will send them to you automatically each month. Keep your packs near your sink or on your bedside table so you don’t forget to take them!

4. Do Your Skincare Routine

From cleansers to toners and moisturizers, it all depends on your skin type. These products will work hard to replenish and nourish your skin. Plus, it is best to have a clean and hydrated face right before bed! Adding a skincare regime to your bedtime routine is a gamer changer.

5. Put Your Phone Down

By not using your phone for at least one hour before bed, you will allow your brain to relax and it will help you to rest your eyes. The blue lights that come from our screens can degrade and hurt our eye health. Since we are all spending extended amounts of time in front of our screens by working from home, it is important to actively give ourselves breaks from them!

6. Journal To Clear Your Mind

It is a good idea to write down all your thoughts and concerns before bed, that way they are off your mind and you can get to sleep soundly. Getting a specific journal to keep at your bedside will help you remain focused and ready to jot everything down when the time comes. You will be able to sleep better by feeling lighter. It will also be close by so you can write down dreams or ideas you have first thing in the morning!

7. Get Cozy in Bed

Part of your routine needs to consist of being comfortable while you sleep. There are tons of sheet sets out there, but high-quality sheets are the best. They will help you to feel cozy and relaxed as soon as your head hits the pillow. Meaning you will be able to finally get that sleep you are craving!

Though you don’t have to do every single thing on our list, picking a few will help you to get into a routine that will last! Happy sleeping.















