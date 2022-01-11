7 Home Remedies for Body Pain

There are a lot of different things that can cause pain in your body, but dealing with that pain is never a pleasant experience. Fortunately, there are things you can do to relieve some of the body pain you’re feeling and get back to living a normal life. If you’re experiencing pain, here are 7 remedies you can try.

1. Essential oil

Essential oils are used for just about everything now, but there are some oils that have proven benefits when it comes to pain relief. Lavender oil can be particularly helpful due to its calming scent, which can help relax your body and bring pain relief. Tea tree oil is another essential oil that can offer pain relief thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Make sure you read up on how to use essential oils before you try them.

2. Balms and creams

For several decades, athletes have turned to a wide range of balms and creams to get the relief they need from muscle soreness. If you’ve got pain due to an overused muscle, topical pain relief creams are a great home remedy. There are even some brands that make patches that are infused with this topical pain reliever, so you can simply apply the patch and go about your day.

3. Heat

Heat is a common way to get rid of pain because it helps open up your blood vessels to speed up the healing process. You can use a microwavable heat pack or a plug-in heating pad to apply heat to the area where you’re feeling pain.

Not only does heat help open up your blood vessels, but it also provides soothing comfort that makes it one of the best options for shoulder pain treatments at home.

4. Soaking

If your whole body is in a lot of pain, consider soaking in a tub filled with warm water and Epsom salt. This is one of the oldest pain relief tricks in the book. All you have to do is put a little Epsom salt in your tub, then run warm water until the bath is full. You can soak in the Epsom salt water for 10 to 15 minutes to get the relief you need, repeating it as necessary each day.

5. Ice

There’s no denying that ice is one of the best ways to get rid of any type of pain. You don’t have to use old-school ice packs anymore, either; there are tons of great ice wraps, hats, headbands, and more that can help deliver targeted pain relief where you need it most. If you don’t have a good ice pack, you can always use a bag of frozen peas or corn and discard it when you’re done.

6. Massage

Massage therapy can offer pain relief benefits, so give that a try if you haven’t yet. Even using a gentle massage wand at home can help you get a little pain relief, especially if you’re just dealing with muscle soreness. Make sure you hydrate and eat right after you get a massage to keep your body healthy.

7. Know when to get treatment

At the end of the day, it’s important to know when it’s time to see a professional and get treatment for the pain you’re experiencing. If your pain persists or gets worse with time, you should see a professional. The longer you let an injury linger, the more damage it can do to your body and the harder it’s going to be to heal.

There are a lot of things you can do to get rid of pain, but knowing when to get treatment is important. If these home remedies don’t work, you should visit a professional.









