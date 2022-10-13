6 Tips for Keeping Comfy While In The Office

Working in an office all day can be challenging. Between standing, sitting, and walking to different desks, your feet start to ache pretty quickly. Here are seven common tips for keeping comfy while working at an office.

Make your workstation comfy

Before you start working in your cubicle, spruce up your workstation. Add some plants, pictures, and posters that remind you why you do what you do. You don’t have to go crazy— simple pictures of your dog or your kids can go a long way.

Keep your desk tidy and organized

While keeping your desk tidy is important, it’s even more important to keep your desk organized. Organize your desk, so you always have easy access to your tools— a pencil, a piece of paper, a Post-it note, etc. A messy desk is a sign of a cluttered mind; you don’t want to make it harder to stay organized.

Put on a good pair of shoes before you go to work

Out of the gate, find yourself a comfy pair of shoes. While this may seem like common sense, many people choose shoes without giving themselves the option of walking in them first. Choose shoes that are comfortable enough that you can walk around in them all day long. If you’re only wearing socks, switch to something a bit thicker. If you can’t walk around in your shoes all morning, they’ll probably not feel very good by the end of your shift.

Take turns standing up and sitting down throughout the day

While it’s tempting to sit as much as possible, taking breaks and standing up throughout the day will make your feet feel much better. If you have to sit in one position for a long time, get up and walk around. The same goes for when you’re walking around the office. Don’t just walk around your desk; wander around the entire office building. While walking around your office isn’t the same as walking around outside, it’ll contribute to your overall health while in the office.

Invest in foot comfort products

If your feet are killing you after work, upgrade your footwear. Why not check out The Good Feet Store Reviews and research foot pain relief and solutions? Foot support products are a great way to make your feet feel better when tired. That little bit of extra support can go a long way.

Don’t forget about your feet when you get home

If you spend all day with your feet hurting, take a break and rest your feet when you get home. A pair of comfortable shoes is a great place to start. If you have foot pain, it’s also a good idea to get foot massages and soak your feet in Epsom salt. You can also get a foot air conditioner that keeps your feet feeling cool while you watch TV.

Bottom line

Working at an office can be challenging, but there are ways to keep your feet feeling good all day long. Before you start working, spruce up your workstation, keep your desk neat and organized, wear a good pair of shoes, and take turns standing and sitting throughout the day. If your feet are feeling a little worn out, invest in foot support products and find the best solution for you.