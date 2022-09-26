Stay Healthy And Happy In The Office

On average, we will spend 30% of our life working. This is true regardless of whether you are working from home or in a shared office space. When sleep and traffic times are taken into account, this ultimately means that we will spend more time at work than we do with our friends, family, or on activities we love. That’s why it’s critical that you focus on staying healthy while at work. Below, you’ll discover some of the key steps to ensure that you are focusing on your wellbeing while in the office.

Workout



First, you might want to think about working out while you are in the office. There are a few ways that you can do this. For instance, you might want to explore desk yoga. As the name suggests, desk yoga is fantastic because it’s an activity that you can try – you guessed it – at your desk. This is even suitable for smaller spaces and you can find some great video guides on YouTube that will help you here.

Alternatively, you may want to try a piece of workout equipment specifically designed for your office space such as an under desk elliptical. Workout in complete comfort while maintaining a high standard of productivity.

Ergonomic Furniture

Next, you should think about exploring ergonomic furniture for your office space. The most common health issue in office spaces today is RSI or repetitive strain injury. This is commonly caused by typing for long periods with the wrong posture. Research shows that this can be prevented if the correct ergonomic furniture is used. This includes options such as desks, chairs and even certain technology. For instance, a mouse shaped like a throttle is better for your hand and wrist compared with a typical design.

Regular Breaks

It’s important that you are taking the correct number of breaks throughout the day. Not only do you need them to stop you from becoming literally exhausted, but you also need them so that your brain doesn’t get overloaded with information. If you give your brain too much in a short space of time, it’s going to end up forgetting things, and you’re going to slip up, making mistakes that you would not normally make. To avoid this, make sure that you’re taking regular breaks, even if they are only a couple of minutes at a time.

Stress Management

The final thing that we want to mention is stress management. Stress management is important for everyone to engage in because stress can become overwhelming if left unchecked. It is known as the silent killer for a reason, and you do not want to be suffering while everyone around you is thriving. As such, you should take the time to learn some breathing techniques that can help you remain calm, and even think about identifying those stress triggers so that you can avoid them as much as possible.

Hopefully, you have found this article helpful, and now see some of the ways that you can stay healthy and happy in the office. It’s important that everyone is taken care of in an office environment both physically and mentally, and these tips will really help to ensure that this is the case.