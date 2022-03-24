Working from Home? 5 Things You Can Do During Your Lunch Break

If you’re one of the many millions of Canadians working from home, keeping productive throughout the day can be a challenge. When your lunch hour arrives, how you use it can be the difference between staying motivated and losing steam. If you’re not sure how to get the most out of your lunch hour, here are five things you can do.

Work Out

When it’s time for lunch, why not factor in some exercise? It’s advised that we get 30 minutes of exercise a day, so what better opportunity to do just that? There are lots of workouts you can do from home too. These include doing squats, pushups, and lunges. What’s more, you’ll have 30 minutes afterward to get some food or do something else. Once you get your heart pumping, this can boost cognitive function and help you return to your work feeling ready and refreshed.

Do Your Skincare

If you didn’t have time to do your skincare this morning, why not use your lunch hour for it? Keeping your skin fresh and glowing can boost your confidence and self-esteem, not to mention it’ll make you look amazing on work Zoom calls. You can do your skincare routine in a matter of minutes too.

Play Games

For those who spend their lunch hour sitting on the couch not knowing what to do, playing some online games can keep your brain active. Online slots and casino games can keep you entertained and make your lunch hour more enjoyable. If you’re an online casino player, make sure to grab the best online casino bonus. All you need is a smartphone, tablet, and Wi-Fi to join in on all the action.

Get Outside

You may find it challenging being within the same four walls throughout the working day. If this is the case, why not use your lunch hour as an opportunity to get outside? If the weather is nice, there’s nothing more rewarding than going for a stroll around the block. Getting more natural light can boost vitamin D levels and help you stay productive. If you want to factor in some exercise, you can go for a run around your local park too.

Cook Something Nice

For the foodies, you can use your lunch hour to cook up something amazing. If you like a challenge, you can make something out of your comfort zone. Some of us grow tired of having the same lunch day in day out, so if you’re after something a little different, there are tons of recipes to choose from. Whatever you decide on making, just ensure it can be prepped, cooked, and eaten within 60 minutes! To keep you feeling fuller for longer during the afternoon, it’s wise to make something packed with protein.

Any of the above are great activities that will keep your mind and body alert during your lunch hour. This means once you return to your desk for an afternoon of work, you’ll be in the best frame of mind and full of motivation.









